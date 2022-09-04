Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Springfield tells Quincy Notre Dame "No Soup For You" in shutout 1-0
Defense dominated as Springfield pitched a 1-0 shutout of Quincy Notre Dame for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 8. Stewart at Summer Reading Club Program: 'We are very proud of these students for their commitment to reading'. 06:01. 05:49. 05:37. How many points did Isabella Nilles from Forsyth...
spotonillinois.com
Peoria Notre Dame flexes defensive muscle to keep Danville off the scoreboard 8-0
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Peoria Notre Dame as it controlled Danville's offense 8-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 8. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 07:01. 07:01. 06:23. 06:23. 06:04. Stewart at Summer Reading Club Program:...
spotonillinois.com
Vandalia HS Student Homecoming Dress Project
A Vandalia High School senior student has developed a National Honor Society project designed to help those wanting homecoming or prom dresses, at no cost. Emma Hamilton will open her Formals For Everyone pop up shop this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at St. James Lutheran... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
Mahomet-Seymour baffles Charleston 6-0
Mahomet-Seymour sent Charleston home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision in Illinois boys soccer on September 8. Stewart at Summer Reading Club Program: 'We are very proud of these students for their commitment to reading'. 06:01. 05:49. 05:37. How many points did Isabella Nilles from Forsyth win...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
How many patents granted in Sullivan in week ending Sept. 3?
Forsyth tennis player Isabella Nilles won 34 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 26. Their 34 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Fit to be tied: Champaign Centennial knots Urbana 2-2
Champaign Centennial and Urbana wound up even in a 2-2 stalemate in Illinois boys soccer action on September 8. Stewart at Summer Reading Club Program: 'We are very proud of these students for their commitment to reading'. 06:01. 05:49. 05:37. How many points did Isabella Nilles from Forsyth win in...
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Isabella Nilles from Forsyth win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 26?
The following political organizations received the most campaign contributions in Illinois during the week of Aug. 28. Top campaign contributions for the week of Aug. 28 in IllinoisCampaign CommitteeCandidateTotal AmountBailey for IllinoisDaren Bailey$1,104,635Willie Wilson for MayorWillie... Posted in:. Places:. 07:01. 07:01. 06:23. 06:23. 06:04. Stewart at Summer Reading Club Program:...
spotonillinois.com
Beardstown survives for narrow win over Raymond Lincolnwood 2-1
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Beardstown nabbed it to nudge past Raymond Lincolnwood 2-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. Stewart at Summer Reading Club Program: 'We are very proud of these students for their commitment to reading'. 06:01. 05:49. 05:37. How many points did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Gooseggs: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley hands Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a shutout 8-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley followed in snuffing Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's offense 8-0 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High on September 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 07:01. 07:01. 06:23. 06:23. 06:04. Stewart at Summer Reading...
spotonillinois.com
Balanced Effort Helps Women's Golf Win The Dan Salisbury Memorial
The University of Illinois Springfield women's golf team used a balanced effort to win the 2022 Dan Salisbury Memorial at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Ill. Four players finished in the top-10 as the Prairie Stars won the event by 15 shots. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Two homes sold in Warrensburg, Illinois with a median home sale price of $175,200 in August 2022
These are the top two home sales for Warrensburg, Illinois in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were two homes sold, with a median home sale price of $175,200 in Warrensburg. Top two home sales in Warrensburg for August 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceLeanne... 07:01. 07:01. 06:23. 06:23. 06:04. Stewart...
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Jackson Pranger from Jerseyville win in Boys' 18 singles USTA competitions by week ending Aug. 27?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in August in Mascoutah was 853 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Cablofil, Inc. for a flex-fitting cable tray. It was filed on April 1, 2020 before being approved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonillinois.com
Edwardsville shuts out Alton in SWC opener
The path to a fourth straight Southwestern Conference championship and 13th since 2009 for the Edwardsville Tigers started on Tuesday. The Tigers opened SWC action with a 9-0 victory over the Alton Redbirds at the EHS Tennis Center. Edwardsville swept all six singles matches and three...
spotonillinois.com
Three homes sold in Hammond, Illinois with a median home sale price of $25,000 in August 2022
These are the top three home sales for Hammond, Illinois in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were three homes sold, with a median home sale price of $25,000 in Hammond. Top three home sales in Hammond for August 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceKenneth and Penny... 07:01. 07:01. 06:23. 06:23.
spotonillinois.com
Carnival rides arrive in Riverfront Park
ALTON - Carnival employees of Luehrs' Ideal Rides started setting up the Dizzy Dragons kids ride in Alton's Riverfront Park on Tuesday morning. The life of a "carny" is a mobile one and the end of one set-up is the beginning of another. Luehrs' just finished providing the carnival... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Patent office takes 1,351 days to approve Goodfield inventor's patent in August
Metamora tennis player Mia Whitfield won 12 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 5. Their 12 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
New COVID Booster Shots Arrive In Sangamon County
Sangamon County has received a shipment of the updated COVID booster and is now taking appointments for people to get the shot. The "bivalent" booster is designed to offer greater protection against the omicron strain of the virus. The county has received 900 doses of the Pfizer... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
City Council's support of the Decatur Police Department
We chat with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe about the City and City Council's support of the Decatur Police Department and the challenges of recruiting officers. The Council will consider a resolution allowing changes to be made to the Police contract regarding where officers have to live,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
August: longest patent process for Decatur inventors
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in August in Decatur was 1,232 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Archer Daniels Midland Company for a dehydration and amination of alpha-, beta-dihydroxy carbonyl... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 15:53.
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new FOID rule: We know the 'vital importance of keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals'
These are the top 10 home sales for Livingston County in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 27 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,900 in Livingston County. Top 10 home sales in Livingston County for August 2022BuyerCityAddressSale... Posted in:. Places:. 12:05. 12:05.
Comments / 0