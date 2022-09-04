Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
State announces first REV Act tax credit to Decatur manufacturer
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - The state on Tuesday announced the award of the first electric vehicle manufacturing-targeted tax incentives made possible by a law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker last year. The incentives come from the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, which passed... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 01:27. 01:24. How...
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new Illinois FOID rule: 'It took a horrific act of senseless violence' for Pritzker to keep his promise
State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) noted that Republican lawmakers questioned the Illinois State Police (ISP) over their assertion that they had no authority to deny a FOID card to the alleged Highland Park shooter. During a Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) meeting, Republican... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:25. 15:25.
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Isabella Nilles from Forsyth win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 26?
The following political organizations received the most campaign contributions in Illinois during the week of Aug. 28. Top campaign contributions for the week of Aug. 28 in IllinoisCampaign CommitteeCandidateTotal AmountBailey for IllinoisDaren Bailey$1,104,635Willie Wilson for MayorWillie... Posted in:. Places:. 07:01. 07:01. 06:23. 06:23. 06:04. Stewart at Summer Reading Club Program:...
spotonillinois.com
Exonerated after 30 years, Williams walks out Illinois prison a free man
After spending nearly 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Herman Williamson walked out of an Illinois prison as an innocent man. Illinois U.S. Rep Mike Bost: "Im hosting a telephone town hall on Thursday at 4:00 PM central time to hear from YOU! I hope youll..."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Festivals, picnics featured in the metro-east this weekend. See what other fun's in store
Noon Friday, Sept. 9, is the deadline to appear in next week's What's Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to ...
Comments / 0