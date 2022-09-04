ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

spotonillinois.com

Edwardsville shuts out Alton in SWC opener

The path to a fourth straight Southwestern Conference championship and 13th since 2009 for the Edwardsville Tigers started on Tuesday. The Tigers opened SWC action with a 9-0 victory over the Alton Redbirds at the EHS Tennis Center. Edwardsville swept all six singles matches and three...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Movie Night, Campus Events to Celebrate Highland's 60th Anniversary

A full slate of events after the Labor Day holiday weekend will kick off a year of observing Highland Community College's 60th anniversary. Members of the community are invited to join the festivities with a family movie night on Highland's official anniversary date, Sept. 6, at 6:30...
HIGHLAND, IL
spotonillinois.com

Carnival rides arrive in Riverfront Park

ALTON - Carnival employees of Luehrs' Ideal Rides started setting up the Dizzy Dragons kids ride in Alton's Riverfront Park on Tuesday morning. The life of a "carny" is a mobile one and the end of one set-up is the beginning of another. Luehrs' just finished providing the carnival...
ALTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Pontoon Beach man charged with attempted murder

EDWARDSVILLE - A Pontoon Beach man was charged with attempted murder after shooting another man on Aug. 21. Lucius K. Jones, 22, of Pontoon Beach, was charged Sept. 2 with attempted first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; attempted...
PONTOON BEACH, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Jacksonville City Council met Aug. 22

Here is the agenda provided by the council: Call to Order Pledge of Allegiance Roll Call Reading of the Minutes - August 8, 2022 Presentation of Petitions Communications Claims MAYOR'S REPORT 1. Appointment of Rebecca Houston (term expires...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

