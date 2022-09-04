ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ditched private jets to fly commercial to the UK for their work trip, report says

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Global Citizen Live: New York in September last year.

Getty Images

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly arrived in the UK ahead of carrying out charity work.
  • According to Hello! magazine, the royal couple took a commercial flight on Saturday.
  • The decision not to take a private jet comes after the Sussexes faced backlash for doing so in June.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took a commercial flight to return to the UK on Saturday, Hello! magazine reported .

The trip marks the first time the royal couple are back on British soil since attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

After the royal celebrations, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex found themselves facing backlash after The Times of London reported that they traveled 5,5000 miles from Farnborough, England, to Santa Barbara, California, on a Bombardier Global 6000 .

The journey would have emitted almost 60 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, according to Paramount Business Jets, a chartered flight provider, the newspaper reported.

As Insider has previously reported , critics on Twitter at the time labeled the move hypocritical given the couple had spent years promoting efforts to protect the environment, including Harry's travel sustainability project , Travelyst.

Prince Harry addressing a sustainable tourism summit in Edinburgh in 2020.

Getty Images

However, the couple may have taken notice of previous reactions by flying commercially for their UK visit.

And while they're in Britain, it's unlikely that royal reunions with family members like Prince William and Prince Charles are on the agenda. It's also unclear whether they will spend time at Frogmore Cottage , their old residence in London prior to departing the UK and stepping back from royal life in 2020.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously told Insider they will spend the majority of their time on charity work .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London in June.

Matt Dunham/AP

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts," they said.

On Monday the pair will attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester. And after a brief visit to Dusseldorf, Germany, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be back in the UK on Thursday for the WellChild Awards in London, the spokesperson said.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 69

Bim Jones
4d ago

We all know they took commercial because they got called out! And once again about Harry and Meghan "WHO CARES"

Reply(4)
46
Shadowdancer andy
4d ago

How horrible for them to have to fly commercial...how beneath them they must have felt. and that airline food, must have turned their stomachs.

Reply(5)
22
Don't let the bastards grind you down.
4d ago

not because they wanted to of course, no doubt they were told to. he just literally took a jet to a Polo match. These two idiots and all the money gifted to them, parading around like their so special..

Reply(5)
11
CELEBRITIES
