Environment

92.7 WOBM

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
TRAVEL
Tuesday NJ weather: Everyone gets wet, serious flooding possible

Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
ENVIRONMENT
Three can’t miss September food events in NJ

We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival. However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?
FOOD & DRINKS
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey

There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Mask mandate lifted for PATH train, all NY subways, airports, buses

It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask if you take any form of public transportation in New York, including the PATH train between New Jersey and Manhattan. In an announcement Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that masks will no longer be required on trains, buses, subways, or in airports and indoor terminals. The dropped mandate had been in place since April 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mount Laurel, NJ man killed in 2-car crash outside own restaurant

MOUNT LAUREL — The community is mourning a local business owner, killed in a crash while pulling out of his own family’s restaurant last weekend. Glenn Keen, 52, of Mount Laurel, was exiting the parking lot of Cucina Carini on Sept. 3 when his car was broadsided by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
More NJ residents trying risky revenue booster to beat inflation

With inflation continuing to push costs higher almost every month, a new report finds a growing number of Garden State men and women, especially younger ones, are turning to gambling to supplement their income. Felicia Grondin, the executive director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, said a...
BUSINESS
Expensive winter ahead: Natural gas rates going up in NJ

TRENTON – Ratepayers will be spending hundreds of dollars more this winter for natural gas in New Jersey, after state regulators approved rate increases averaging 20%, effective in October. All four gas companies in the state had asked the Board of Public Utilities for rate increases, citing rising wholesale...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

