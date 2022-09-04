Read full article on original website
After Tuesday's soaking, crops and reservoirs across New Jersey got a nice drink and are much happier. Everyone in the state saw at least a half-inch of rain, with most ending up between 1 and 2 inches. The big "winner" was Woodbine, in northern Cape May County, with over 5 inches of rain. Wow!
With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
A "hole-in-the-wall" is often used as a term of endearment when it comes to restaurants and bars. It's a place that generally puts more money into its food and drink products than it does on its appearances and has the locals coming out time and time again. NJ.com writer Peter...
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival. However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
Here in New Jersey. we are used to weird and unwanted things happening on our roadways, but this Garden State road is head and shoulders above the normal roads. it has been named the scariest road in America. On this road, it's not about the run-of-the-mill traffic and bad driving,...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally as calculated of schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney...
Are you always trying to keep track of what's popular in the culinary world while also checking out all of the latest spots opening around the Garden State?. I feel like New Jersey is experiencing an explosion of new restaurants, chains, and eateries. I'm really excited about some, like the...
Whether you call it a hoagie, sub, grinder, or hero we can all agree that they are all delicious sandwiches. When it comes to a great "sandwich" I would have to say my favorite would be an "Italian" sub/hoagie. Maybe the most well-known version of the sub. According to Taste...
It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask if you take any form of public transportation in New York, including the PATH train between New Jersey and Manhattan. In an announcement Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that masks will no longer be required on trains, buses, subways, or in airports and indoor terminals. The dropped mandate had been in place since April 2020.
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
MOUNT LAUREL — The community is mourning a local business owner, killed in a crash while pulling out of his own family’s restaurant last weekend. Glenn Keen, 52, of Mount Laurel, was exiting the parking lot of Cucina Carini on Sept. 3 when his car was broadsided by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.
We hold on to a New Jersey summer as long as we can, and for good reason, but now it's time to let it go just a little so we can talk about the best soup in the entire state. Most New Jersey residents don't think about soup too much in the summer months, but, we really do love our soup in the fall and winter.
So many New Jersey residents are trying to eat a more healthy diet. Maybe the goal is better health, weight loss, or philosophy. Lots of New Jersey residents are turning to a plant-based diet, and now the best plant-based restaurant in the state has been revealed. There are so many...
With inflation continuing to push costs higher almost every month, a new report finds a growing number of Garden State men and women, especially younger ones, are turning to gambling to supplement their income. Felicia Grondin, the executive director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, said a...
TRENTON – Ratepayers will be spending hundreds of dollars more this winter for natural gas in New Jersey, after state regulators approved rate increases averaging 20%, effective in October. All four gas companies in the state had asked the Board of Public Utilities for rate increases, citing rising wholesale...
