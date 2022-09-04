Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
High School Sports results from Wednesday/BC3 Volleyball posts another win
–Butler defeated Seneca Valley 194-206. Hunter Swidzinski led the Golden Tornado with a 34. Ryan Porch had a 39. Wyatt Kos a 40. Dante Rosetti led the Raiders with a 39. –Knoch-213 Riverview-226. Girls Golf:. –Seneca Valley-165 Oakland Catholic-166. Girls Soccer:. –North Allegheny scored in the final two minutes to...
messengerpaper.com
LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK
To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa remains atop Trib 10 power rankings while 3 new teams enter
A competitive Week 1 led to three changes from the debut Trib 10 of the 2022 season last week. All around the district, most games were close, including five contests that went beyond regulation and three matchups that went to double overtime. Home losses by Penn-Trafford and Seneca Valley and...
KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
butlerradio.com
High School sports scores from Tuesday
–Butler swept a match with Mars and Fox Chapel Tuesday with Paige Ponteous taking medal honors with a 44. Madi Wolfe added a 48 as Butler improved to 7-2 overall. –Moon-172 Seneca Valley-174. Boys Golf:. –Seneca Valley-197 North Hills-227. –North Catholic-194 Highlands-254. –Knoch-207 Slippery Rock-234. –Mars-197 North Allegheny-202. Girls Volleyball:
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Pittsburgh Brewing builds out its own brewhouse with GEA
After 12 years of contract brewing in Latrobe, Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is back to brewing its popular beers (such as Iron City, IC Light and IC Mango) independently in-house at the historic Pittsburgh Plate and Glass (PPG) Plant located in Allegheny County’s Creighton, Pa. The facility will produce 150,000 barrels per year immediately and ultimately be capable of producing 750,000 barrels per year.
butlerradio.com
Daniel Otto “Dan” Surrena
Daniel Otto “Dan” Surrena, 84, of Chicora, went to be with the Lord late Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022 at the Chicora Medical Center. Dan was born in Clintonville, Venango County, on June 1, 1938. He was the son of the late Daniel E. and Jean Titus Surrena.
butlerradio.com
Carl James “Jim” Hartle Sr.
Carl James “Jim” Hartle Sr., 73, of Petrolia, Washington Twp., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness. Carl James was born in Huey on January 4, 1949. He was the son of the late Wilbur...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ends Bike on Route 58
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on State Route 58 that left a 55-year-old man injured. According to Mercer-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, on State Route 58 (East Jamestown Road), in Greene Township, Mercer County.
butlerradio.com
Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday
Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
beavercountyradio.com
Freedom Road/Route 989 Intersection Traffic Pattern Change Begins Today in Beaver County
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic pattern change at the intersection of Freedom Road (Route 2004) and Route 989 in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County will begin today, Tuesday, September 6 weather permitting. Beginning at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the temporary traffic signal at the intersection...
butlerradio.com
Butler boy to benefit from charity hockey games Sunday
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Troopers Helping Troopers organization are helping to present a charity hockey game scheduled for this Sunday (Sept 11th) at UPMC Lemieux Center starting at 8am. Teams playing will be active members of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire...
CBS News
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
butlerradio.com
Gary L. Craig
Gary L. Craig, 80 of Chicora, PA passed away on September 4, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with cancer at Good Samaritan Hospice. He was born in Butler, PA in September 12, 1941, and was raised by Vic and Fanny Craig. Gary was previously employed by Fugini Ford, Hertz Trucking,...
wtae.com
Police: Bag of spilled Chick-fil-A leads to altercation in Washington County
FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman struck each other over a spilled bag of Chick-fil-A in Fallowfield Township, Washington County. The incident happened a little before 7 p.m. on Aug. 31. Police said Davanta Martin and Amir Reid, both of Charleroi,...
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
butlerradio.com
Betty M. Graham
Betty M. Graham, 83, of Renfrew, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born March 28, 1939, in Saxonburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Mildred (Shick) Crummy. Betty was a 1957 graduate of Winfield-Clinton High School. She worked for...
Dirt bike rider hit, killed by train in Washington County
CHARLEROI, Pa. — A person is dead after they were hit by a train while riding their dirt bike in Washington County. According to Washington County 11, the accident took place on 5th Street in Charleroi around 11:50 a.m. Officials said the dirt bike rider, James Gaito, 35, was...
Winning lottery ticket worth $350,000 sold in Allegheny County
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A winning-lottery ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday. Those numbers are 2-4-11-21-26. The Giant Eagle on Mountain View Drive in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival returns to Strip District
These days, tacos are more than just ground beef, cheese and toppings. From barbacoa to chorizo to lengua, tacos have gone gourmet. Visitors to the Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival on Saturday will find a taco for every taste bud, said founder and executive producer Craig McCloud. “We’ll have plenty for...
