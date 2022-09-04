Read full article on original website
Butler boy to benefit from charity hockey games Sunday
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Troopers Helping Troopers organization are helping to present a charity hockey game scheduled for this Sunday (Sept 11th) at UPMC Lemieux Center starting at 8am. Teams playing will be active members of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire...
Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday
Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
High School Sports results from Wednesday/BC3 Volleyball posts another win
–Butler defeated Seneca Valley 194-206. Hunter Swidzinski led the Golden Tornado with a 34. Ryan Porch had a 39. Wyatt Kos a 40. Dante Rosetti led the Raiders with a 39. –Knoch-213 Riverview-226. Girls Golf:. –Seneca Valley-165 Oakland Catholic-166. Girls Soccer:. –North Allegheny scored in the final two minutes to...
Jason D. Esper
Jason D. Esper, 51, of Zelienople passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born in Butler on January 23, 1971 to Janet (Gerulis) Bandura and the late Charles Esper. Jason was a graduate of Butler High School class of 1989 and later went on to receive his Bachelors degree from IUP. He started his employment at the Butler Red Cross specializing in Emergency Management, a field he absolutely loved. Jason was extremely proud and humbled to have worked the Shanksville wreck site and Ground Zero in 2001. He was the former Chief of the Lyndora Volunteer Fire Department. Jason enjoyed fishing, photography, history, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was known to be intelligent, giving, kind, and loving. Jason was also known for being a great story teller. He was loved and will be forever missed. Jason is survived by his mother Janet (Thomas) Bandura; siblings Kayla (Brad) Johnson and Kelly (Josh) Vehar; half-sister Kalie; uncle of Brax Johnson, Grace Johnson, Luca Vehar & relatives William and Danielle Coleman. He is also survived by his companion Annie Finnerty. Family and friends received on Friday, August 9, 2022 from 6 -730 PM in SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing Service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
Raymond S. Yovanovich
Raymond S. Yovanovich, 88, of Butler passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Raymond Retired from the United States Airforce as a Lieutenant Colonel following his military career. He was a former Commander for the Michael Kozar American Legion. He enjoyed performing Karate as well as teaching...
St. Barnabas Hosting Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser
The public is invited participate in a fundraising event later this week to benefit a great local cause. St. Barnabas Charities is holding a Sporting Clays event this Friday at Highland Sporting Clays in Champion, PA. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by the shoot at 10. This event will...
Catherine Jean Hilliard
Catherine Jean Hilliard, 51, of Butler, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at UPMC Passavant Wexford. She was born February 20, 1971 in Butler, the daughter of the late Charles Hilliard, Sr. and Florence (Grossman) Hilliard of Butler. Catherine was a 1989 graduate of Butler High School. She worked at...
SRU QB Grover receives PSAC honor for opening-game performance
Slippery Rock University quarterback Noah Grover has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division offensive player of the week after his four touchdown performance Saturday in The Rock’s 42-10 win over Wayne State. Grover connected for three touchdown passes and rushed for another before being pulled from the game late in the third quarter. Slippery Rock won their season-opener for the 13th consecutive season. The Rock will travel to West Chester this Saturday for a noon kick-off.
High School sports scores from Tuesday
–Butler swept a match with Mars and Fox Chapel Tuesday with Paige Ponteous taking medal honors with a 44. Madi Wolfe added a 48 as Butler improved to 7-2 overall. –Moon-172 Seneca Valley-174. Boys Golf:. –Seneca Valley-197 North Hills-227. –North Catholic-194 Highlands-254. –Knoch-207 Slippery Rock-234. –Mars-197 North Allegheny-202. Girls Volleyball:
Maridon Museum Preparing For Asian Harvest Moon Festival
A local museum is welcoming the public to join in a special celebration. The Maridon Museum will celebrate the Asian Harvest Moon Festival on Sunday, September 18th from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Butler Country Club. Dinner and entertainment will be provided along with a basket raffle and silent...
September Music Concerts
Saxonburg will be full of music this month at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Main Street. During the Arts Festival, the New Life Christian Praise Band will play at 6 pm 9/9 and at 2 pm on 9/11. Local musician Tom Kifer will perform at 10:30 am and at 2 pm on 9/10. The concerts will be outside on the church lawn. Please bring a blanket or chair.
John V. Rodgers
Born in Butler on March 8, 1949, he was a son of the late Leroy and Lenore Cherry Rodgers. He was employed for more than 30 years as a communications technician for AT&T. John was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church. He was a Ham...
Betty M. Graham
Betty M. Graham, 83, of Renfrew, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born March 28, 1939, in Saxonburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Mildred (Shick) Crummy. Betty was a 1957 graduate of Winfield-Clinton High School. She worked for...
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek, 69, went to her eternal home on September 2, 2022. She was a loving and kind woman of God; a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, colleague, and friend. She was born in Butler, PA on April 18, 1953, the eldest daughter of Calvin and Donna Foss Stevens.
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
Gary L. Craig
Gary L. Craig, 80 of Chicora, PA passed away on September 4, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with cancer at Good Samaritan Hospice. He was born in Butler, PA in September 12, 1941, and was raised by Vic and Fanny Craig. Gary was previously employed by Fugini Ford, Hertz Trucking,...
Carl James “Jim” Hartle Sr.
Carl James “Jim” Hartle Sr., 73, of Petrolia, Washington Twp., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness. Carl James was born in Huey on January 4, 1949. He was the son of the late Wilbur...
Lucinda Ann Quinlan
On September 5, 2022, Lucinda Ann Quinlan left her human body on Earth to join in the Glory of the Lord. Lucinda “Cindy” was born in Parker, PA on January 16, 1932, to Ms. Angeline Boyer. Cindy attended various primary schools in Parker, Bruin, and Butler. Lucinda graduated from Butler Area High School in the Spring of 1950.
Cranberry Continuing Work On Municipal Building
Cranberry Township is moving forward with a facility upgrade project. The second phase of the township’s Municipal Center Rear Parking Lot Improvements project begins today and will continue through mid-November. A redesign and expansion of the eastern half of the parking lot will include fencing off the rear police...
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
