Jason D. Esper, 51, of Zelienople passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born in Butler on January 23, 1971 to Janet (Gerulis) Bandura and the late Charles Esper. Jason was a graduate of Butler High School class of 1989 and later went on to receive his Bachelors degree from IUP. He started his employment at the Butler Red Cross specializing in Emergency Management, a field he absolutely loved. Jason was extremely proud and humbled to have worked the Shanksville wreck site and Ground Zero in 2001. He was the former Chief of the Lyndora Volunteer Fire Department. Jason enjoyed fishing, photography, history, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was known to be intelligent, giving, kind, and loving. Jason was also known for being a great story teller. He was loved and will be forever missed. Jason is survived by his mother Janet (Thomas) Bandura; siblings Kayla (Brad) Johnson and Kelly (Josh) Vehar; half-sister Kalie; uncle of Brax Johnson, Grace Johnson, Luca Vehar & relatives William and Danielle Coleman. He is also survived by his companion Annie Finnerty. Family and friends received on Friday, August 9, 2022 from 6 -730 PM in SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing Service will immediately follow in the funeral home.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO