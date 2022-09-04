Read full article on original website
The buzz around central Westmoreland County isn’t coming from honey bee hives. It’s the chatter from fans of the Hempfield and Latrobe football teams. The 2-0 start by each team has created a buzz as they prepare to face each other in a nonconference battle at 7 p.m. Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
High School Sports results from Wednesday/BC3 Volleyball posts another win
–Butler defeated Seneca Valley 194-206. Hunter Swidzinski led the Golden Tornado with a 34. Ryan Porch had a 39. Wyatt Kos a 40. Dante Rosetti led the Raiders with a 39. –Knoch-213 Riverview-226. Girls Golf:. –Seneca Valley-165 Oakland Catholic-166. Girls Soccer:. –North Allegheny scored in the final two minutes to...
High School sports scores from Tuesday
–Butler swept a match with Mars and Fox Chapel Tuesday with Paige Ponteous taking medal honors with a 44. Madi Wolfe added a 48 as Butler improved to 7-2 overall. –Moon-172 Seneca Valley-174. Boys Golf:. –Seneca Valley-197 North Hills-227. –North Catholic-194 Highlands-254. –Knoch-207 Slippery Rock-234. –Mars-197 North Allegheny-202. Girls Volleyball:
BC3 golfers dominate opening match
The BC3 golf team opened their season with a dominating win over Westmoreland County Community College and CCAC Friday at Lake Arthur Golf Course. Troy Loughry, a Grove City high school graduate, led the Pioneers with a 2-under 70. Liam Kosior from Neshannock had a 1-over 73. Knoch high school graduate Cory Voltz had a 74. Jack Mason, a Freeport graduate added a 79.
SRU QB Grover receives PSAC honor for opening-game performance
Slippery Rock University quarterback Noah Grover has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division offensive player of the week after his four touchdown performance Saturday in The Rock’s 42-10 win over Wayne State. Grover connected for three touchdown passes and rushed for another before being pulled from the game late in the third quarter. Slippery Rock won their season-opener for the 13th consecutive season. The Rock will travel to West Chester this Saturday for a noon kick-off.
Die-Hards: Elite Wide Receiver From West Coast To Visit Pitt For Tennessee Game
More impressive news on the recruiting front for the No. 17 ranked Pitt Panthers. This matchup Saturday vs. No. 24 Tennessee is shaping up to be a huge game both on and off the field for Pat Narduzzi’s program. Pittsburgh Sports Now reported on Monday a list of recruits...
Fox Chapel Area SD mourns loss of student
Counselors and psychologists were available to Fox Chapel Area students after a district student died Sept. 2 in a fatal shooting in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, had been a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze that was hit by gunfire shortly before 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue, Allegheny County police said. The driver fled, police said.
Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl
A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
Butler boy to benefit from charity hockey games Sunday
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Troopers Helping Troopers organization are helping to present a charity hockey game scheduled for this Sunday (Sept 11th) at UPMC Lemieux Center starting at 8am. Teams playing will be active members of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire...
Police find guns at high school football game
For the 2022 High School Football season, the Pittsburgh Police set forth a plan to heavily staff many games across the city. Police were at the games in an attempt to keep the games safe
Jason D. Esper
Jason D. Esper, 51, of Zelienople passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born in Butler on January 23, 1971 to Janet (Gerulis) Bandura and the late Charles Esper. Jason was a graduate of Butler High School class of 1989 and later went on to receive his Bachelors degree from IUP. He started his employment at the Butler Red Cross specializing in Emergency Management, a field he absolutely loved. Jason was extremely proud and humbled to have worked the Shanksville wreck site and Ground Zero in 2001. He was the former Chief of the Lyndora Volunteer Fire Department. Jason enjoyed fishing, photography, history, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was known to be intelligent, giving, kind, and loving. Jason was also known for being a great story teller. He was loved and will be forever missed. Jason is survived by his mother Janet (Thomas) Bandura; siblings Kayla (Brad) Johnson and Kelly (Josh) Vehar; half-sister Kalie; uncle of Brax Johnson, Grace Johnson, Luca Vehar & relatives William and Danielle Coleman. He is also survived by his companion Annie Finnerty. Family and friends received on Friday, August 9, 2022 from 6 -730 PM in SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing Service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
Pine-Richland School District investigating racist social media post; parents call for culture change
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pine-Richland School District said Wednesday it is investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student.”. The district sent out a letter to its community saying they are aware of a social media post that's been circulating to the student body. The picture shows a male student holding a sign that says, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for homecoming."
Pat Narduzzi describes Hendon Hooker as the ultimate veteran QB 'who we've seen for the last 12 years'
Pat Narduzzi is getting his Pittsburgh team ready for Tennessee this week, and the Panthers coach sees a formidable opponent in the Vols. “Offensively, there’s not a more explosive offense, there’s not a faster tempo offense in the country,” he said. Narduzzi noted that Tennessee would snap...
KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
One month after Unity Township flood, several homes are scheduled for demolition
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been one month since heavy rain caused devastating flooding in Unity Township in Westmoreland County. Several homes in the community of Dorothy Patch are now being condemned because of the damage. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 went to the neighborhood and talked with homeowners who lost just about everything.
Resurfacing project to begin in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project. The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic […]
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
Who Is Mitch Keller’s Wife? Meet Pittsburgh Pirates WAG Clancy Keller
Since the Pittsburgh Pirates called up Mitch Keller to the majors, the pitcher’s personal life has been the focus of MLB fans’ attention. Mitch Keller’s wife, Clancy Keller, has a very limited social media presence and remains low-key among MLB WAGs. It only intrigues Pirates fans even more, who want to know more about who she is. We deep-dive into her background in this Clancy Keller wiki.
St. Sebastian Church Festival in Belle Vernon
St Sebastian is inviting the public to attend their upcoming festival on Sunday, September 18 from 12:00 noon – 7:00PM. There will be lots of homemade food, a bake sale and games for the kids. In addition, there will be live entertainment and a 50/50 raffle. For more information. Please call the Parish office at 724-929-9300. St Sebastian Church is located at 801 Broad Avenue, in Belle Vernon.
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek, 69, went to her eternal home on September 2, 2022. She was a loving and kind woman of God; a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, colleague, and friend. She was born in Butler, PA on April 18, 1953, the eldest daughter of Calvin and Donna Foss Stevens.
