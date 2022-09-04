ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Heads up! Weekend weather pattern to turn wet at times

ROANOKE, Va. – The weekend is within reach, but before we get to that - we have to talk about the more immediate forecast. A weak upslope wind will help generate some random showers at times Thursday. They’ll be isolated and brief, moving northeast to southwest in areas near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Southside prepares for 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is making its return to Southside, but this year, the event will be held at the Virginia International Raceway. 10 News got a tour Tuesday, as crews continue to set up stages, campsites, food stations, and general stores. Campers will...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Roanoke, VA
Lynchburg, VA
WHSV

Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
#Labor Day Weekend
wfirnews.com

85K in damage after residential Roanoke fire

On Sunday, September 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW for reports of a fire shortly after midnight. Arriving units found smoke and flames showing from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished by responding personnel, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages to the home and its contents estimated to be $85,000.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on US-29 near Lynchburg in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:09 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is slowing traffic on US-29 in Amherst County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near the ramp at Old Town Connector. As of 10:42 p.m., VDOT said the southbound right...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

John Carlin’s Outdoors: Fenwick Mines

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – When you pull up and park at Fenwick Mines in Craig County, you might wonder why you came. There are some picnic tables and a few signs pointing to some trails, but at the outset, it doesn’t look like a great place to spend the day.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Runner’s safety tips after tragedy struck Memphis

ROANOKE, Va. – Eliza Fletcher was a 34-year-old teacher who was abducted during a run in Memphis last week, and on Monday, she was found dead. In light of her death, the running community is gathering together. James DeMarco, owner of RunAbout Sports in Blacksburg, and Robin Lewis with...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on US-29 in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:35 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on US-29 is causing delays in Campbell County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Leland Road and Route 622. As of 7:51 p.m., VDOT said the north right...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Southwest Virginia health leaders urge people to get COVID, flu shots

ROANOKE, Va. – Health leaders are encouraging folks to get their vaccinations, not only for COVID but also for the flu. Roanoke Health District leaders said they are seeing high numbers of sick people in the area. With children going to school, they are encouraging the elderly and those...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area

Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
ROANOKE, VA

