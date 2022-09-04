Read full article on original website
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local retirement community the Glebe celebrates four centurionsCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
WSLS
Heads up! Weekend weather pattern to turn wet at times
ROANOKE, Va. – The weekend is within reach, but before we get to that - we have to talk about the more immediate forecast. A weak upslope wind will help generate some random showers at times Thursday. They’ll be isolated and brief, moving northeast to southwest in areas near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
WSLS
Southside prepares for 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is making its return to Southside, but this year, the event will be held at the Virginia International Raceway. 10 News got a tour Tuesday, as crews continue to set up stages, campsites, food stations, and general stores. Campers will...
WSLS
VDOT: Prepare for Blue Ridge Rock Festival traffic in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – VDOT is advising local drivers to expect increases in traffic in the Halifax area ahead of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival Wednesday. The department said drivers should be prepared in areas surrounding the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County. Traffic is expected to increase as...
WHSV
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
WSLS
Clean-up process continues at intersection of Williamson Rd and Peters Creek Rd in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says the scene of this incident has been cleared. Authorities say the 6,000-gallon diesel tanker truck has been righted after completely overturning Thursday morning. Now, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will continue the cleanup process. We’ve...
WSLS
Hull’s Drive-In creates fitness trail for a free, safe place to exercise
LEXINGTON, Va. – A murder of a female runner has the running community on edge. A local organization is opening a safer space for runners tie their laces and head out on the trail, this time, for more than just a quick run. Lexington’s Hull’s Drive-In offers more than...
WSLS
Happening soon: Salvation Army to host Hero Fun Run on the Huck
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new event is coming to Christiansburg this weekend and it’s all for a good cause. The Salvation Army New River Valley is hosting its inaugural Hero Fun Run on the Huck soon, a 5K fundraiser to combat food insecurity in the community. The 5K...
WSLS
Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist
FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level. On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd. With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell...
wfirnews.com
85K in damage after residential Roanoke fire
On Sunday, September 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW for reports of a fire shortly after midnight. Arriving units found smoke and flames showing from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished by responding personnel, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages to the home and its contents estimated to be $85,000.
WSLS
Crash cleared on US-29 near Lynchburg in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:09 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is slowing traffic on US-29 in Amherst County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near the ramp at Old Town Connector. As of 10:42 p.m., VDOT said the southbound right...
WSLS
John Carlin’s Outdoors: Fenwick Mines
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – When you pull up and park at Fenwick Mines in Craig County, you might wonder why you came. There are some picnic tables and a few signs pointing to some trails, but at the outset, it doesn’t look like a great place to spend the day.
WSLS
Runner’s safety tips after tragedy struck Memphis
ROANOKE, Va. – Eliza Fletcher was a 34-year-old teacher who was abducted during a run in Memphis last week, and on Monday, she was found dead. In light of her death, the running community is gathering together. James DeMarco, owner of RunAbout Sports in Blacksburg, and Robin Lewis with...
Augusta Free Press
All aboard: Staunton’s Virginia Scenic Railway offers sightseeing tours by train
The only scenic railroad route in Virginia launched Aug. 4 in Staunton and is sold out through Thanksgiving. The Virginia Scenic Railway is offered through the Buckingham Branch Railroad, which has rights to use tracks in the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets were sold out within a week of the railway’s launch.
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
WSLS
Crash cleared on US-29 in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:35 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on US-29 is causing delays in Campbell County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Leland Road and Route 622. As of 7:51 p.m., VDOT said the north right...
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary. On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.
WSLS
Southwest Virginia health leaders urge people to get COVID, flu shots
ROANOKE, Va. – Health leaders are encouraging folks to get their vaccinations, not only for COVID but also for the flu. Roanoke Health District leaders said they are seeing high numbers of sick people in the area. With children going to school, they are encouraging the elderly and those...
WSLS
Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area
Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
