Hattiesburg, MS

Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found one woman shot in the leg and another woman arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a leg injury that reportedly happened during the same shooting incident.

Both women were treated at a local hospital.

Later, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department took into custody several minors at a Lmara County residence with a stolen vehicle, that matched a vehicle used in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
97K+
Followers
7K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

