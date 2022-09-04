ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Possible Evacuation Warnings Go Out In Wake Of Franklin Fire

The Contra Costa Sheriff has issued possible evacuation warnings for areas near the Franklin Fire burning near Rodeo. Residents in the area should prepare to leave in case an evacuation order is issued. The fire is burning near the Franklin Canyon Golf Course in Rodeo. Residents in the area south...
RODEO, CA
SFGate

Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
DUBLIN, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Santa Rosa Man Suspected Of Dui In Crash With Big-Rig

PETALUMA (BCN) A 72-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday night after colliding with a big-rig in Petaluma, police said. The Santa Rosa resident is one of several drivers arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of DUI in the city. Between Friday and Saturday night, Petaluma police arrested 15 suspected drunken drivers.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 3

Serra Completes Its Takeover Of The NorCal Football Rankings, Settles In At No. 1 As Other Top 10 Teams Drop •. The matchups were always set up to tell us who would be the legit No. 1 team in the NorCal football rankings after the first three weeks of play. And that team is unquestionably Serra-San Mateo.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspected Car Thief With Assist From Public

NOVATO (BCN) A tip from an alert member of the public helped Novato police arrest a man who used a stolen vehicle to ram a police car Saturday evening. Novato police arrested 44-year-old Jovonni Guerry, of San Francisco, on suspicion of numerous felonies, including providing a false name to officers, assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, hit-and-run, reckless evading, possession stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with open containers of alcohol, and violation of probation, along with outstanding warrants.
NOVATO, CA

