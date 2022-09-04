Read full article on original website
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million ScamTaxBuzzCalifornia State
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Tahoe City shatters temperature record amid ‘historic heat wave’
As Tahoe City scorches, the entire state continues to endure "an extraordinary heat event."
Downtown Sacramento breaks all-time record high temperatures, NWS says
(KTXL) — Downtown Sacramento recorded an all-time high temperature on Tuesday, Sept. 6., according to the National Weather Service. At 5:18 p.m., the NWS announced that the high in Downtown Sacramento was 116 degrees. According to the NWS, the previous highest temperature that Downtown Sacramento had reached was 114 degrees on July 17, 1925. On […]
Mosquito Fire creates ‘fire cloud’ over Placer County. What is it?
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The flames, heat and smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County created pyrocumulus clouds that can be seen from miles away. The Mosquito Fire began burning on Tuesday evening and it has since grown to at least 1,200 acres. According to CAL FIRE, “extreme fire behavior” was noticed […]
TravelSkills 09-07-22 As water levels drop in Calif.’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns — and it’s all visible from the shore, or accessible by boat. Welcome to the re-emergence of Whiskey Flat: one of the wildest, most storied, tragedy-laden places to ever come out of the Old West and the Gold Rush era.
Sacramento just had its hottest day ever. When will it start to cool down?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The record-breaking heat wave hitting the Sacramento area may ease up in the coming days, but not before a few more days of triple-digit temperatures, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. After a temperature gauge in the city used by the National Weather Service reached 116 degrees —the highest temperature ever […]
AOL Corp
SMUD restores power to most users after outage hits 1,500 customers during California heat
More than 1,500 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers unexpectedly lost power Tuesday afternoon in eastern Sacramento and the Arden Arcade section of Sacramento County. SMUD reported the outage at 1:33 p.m. and said there was a downed power line, according to SMUD’s power outage map. Power was restored to the...
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
KCRA.com
California heat wave: All-time heat record in Sacramento broken at 115 degrees
SFGate
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
California Wildfires: Smoke from Mosquito Fire impacting air quality near Auburn, Lincoln | Maps
AUBURN, Calif. — Smoke from several wildfires is impacting air quality across California. On Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County is impacting air quality in Auburn near the Tahoe National Forest. The Auburn City Fire Department said in a Facebook post...
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Prepare for dangerous temperatures on Labor Day, beyond
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat is hitting Northern California this Labor Day weekend as thousands continue to experience a heat wave with the possibility of hitting record-high temperatures, according to KCRA 3's weather team. The forecast high for Sunday is 107 degrees in the Valley, but that's lower than...
Find out what happens if California rotating outages occur
Rolling blackouts in the San Francisco Bay Area are possible Tuesday evening if California's Independent System Operator, the state's grid operator, orders utilities to implement power outages.
2news.com
Mosquito Fire Grows in Placer County + First Weather
The fire started last night and has already grown more than 2,000 acres. Smoke from the wildfire is expected to create unhealthy air quality in the Truckee Meadows.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Mosquito Fire 4 p.m. Update
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The area of Foresthill has been placed under evacuation orders Wednesday due to the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County.
goldcountrymedia.com
@the Grounds becomes a CAL FIRE Base Camp for nearby Mosquito Fire
@the Grounds in Roseville is serving as a CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire) Base Camp for fire crews battling a fast-moving wildfire near the Auburn State Recreation Area about 30 miles away. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday afternoon and has burned more than 1,200 acres as of...
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
Large tree limb falls on car in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – As extreme temperatures continue to blanket California, residents are taking note of the health of trees around Sacramento. Tuesday morning, a large tree branch came crashing down near the intersection of 25th and E streets. A car that was in the path of the falling branch was damaged.The man who owns the car says he first called the city about the tree last year."Obviously to me the tree was rotten," the man said as he surveyed the damage to his car. Local arborists say hotter temperatures can damage trees and in some cases cause them to fall. They say you should regularly check trees for any defects or decay and prune trees if possible.
