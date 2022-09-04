ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Downtown Sacramento breaks all-time record high temperatures, NWS says

(KTXL) — Downtown Sacramento recorded an all-time high temperature on Tuesday, Sept. 6., according to the National Weather Service. At 5:18 p.m., the NWS announced that the high in Downtown Sacramento was 116 degrees.  According to the NWS, the previous highest temperature that Downtown Sacramento had reached was 114 degrees on July 17, 1925.  On […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 09-07-22 As water levels drop in Calif.’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns — and it’s all visible from the shore, or accessible by boat.   Welcome to the re-emergence of Whiskey Flat: one of the wildest, most storied, tragedy-laden places to ever come out of the Old West and the Gold Rush era.  
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento just had its hottest day ever. When will it start to cool down?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The record-breaking heat wave hitting the Sacramento area may ease up in the coming days, but not before a few more days of triple-digit temperatures, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. After a temperature gauge in the city used by the National Weather Service reached 116 degrees —the highest temperature ever […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

LAKE ISABELLA, CA
SFGate

California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee

MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Mosquito Fire 4 p.m. Update

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The area of Foresthill has been placed under evacuation orders Wednesday due to the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

@the Grounds becomes a CAL FIRE Base Camp for nearby Mosquito Fire

@the Grounds in Roseville is serving as a CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire) Base Camp for fire crews battling a fast-moving wildfire near the Auburn State Recreation Area about 30 miles away. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday afternoon and has burned more than 1,200 acres as of...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large tree limb falls on car in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – As extreme temperatures continue to blanket California, residents are taking note of the health of trees around Sacramento. Tuesday morning, a large tree branch came crashing down near the intersection of 25th and E streets. A car that was in the path of the falling branch was damaged.The man who owns the car says he first called the city about the tree last year."Obviously to me the tree was rotten," the man said as he surveyed the damage to his car. Local arborists say hotter temperatures can damage trees and in some cases cause them to fall. They say you should regularly check trees for any defects or decay and prune trees if possible.
SACRAMENTO, CA

