East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching

EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

VanSumeren brothers team up at Michigan State after years-long wait

EAST LANSING – To the millions watching Michigan State’s Friday night game against Western Michigan, the play with 5:29 left seemed like a routine one: Broncos running back La’Darius Jefferson took a handoff and went around the left side of the line for a 10-yard gain before being tackled.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
1077 WRKR

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wbch.com

M-66 & M-79 Intersection in Nashville still closed

UPDATE: 4:37 pm Heavy equipment is now on the scene in an attempt to remove the hugh press and semi tracter that broke down Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of M-66 and M-79 near Mooville in Nashville. The Press and semi tractor has been in the intersection for over 24 hours.
NASHVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Cider mill prices are on the rise in Michigan

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The cost of taking a family trip to the cider mill may be more expensive this fall. Prices are up this year for many cider mills because the cost for plastics, sugar and flour went up. This means the prices of popular items - like donuts - will be a little higher this year at cider mills, like Country Mill in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, MI
Detroit News

Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population

The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI

