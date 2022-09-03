Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching
EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
Michigan, Michigan State both move up in USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll
Both Michigan and Michigan State got off to a great start to their 2022 season as the Wolverines destroyed Colorado State by a score of 51-7 and the Spartans took care of business against Western Michigan. Just moments ago, the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released and...
MLive.com
VanSumeren brothers team up at Michigan State after years-long wait
EAST LANSING – To the millions watching Michigan State’s Friday night game against Western Michigan, the play with 5:29 left seemed like a routine one: Broncos running back La’Darius Jefferson took a handoff and went around the left side of the line for a 10-yard gain before being tackled.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker, Michigan State land transfer commitment from ex-B1G East prospect
Mel Tucker continues to hit the transfer portal, and he landed another transfer commitment Wednesday. This time, it comes from Ken Talley, a former 4-star prospect who began his career at Penn State. Talley revealed his commitment on social media. Talley was a key piece of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting...
WILX-TV
In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
WILX-TV
Spartans Finish Tied for Eighth Place at the Fighting Irish Classic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (MSU Athletics) - East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State’s men’s golf team shot an even-par 280 in the final round of play and finished tied for eighth place among 15 teams at the Fighting Irish Classic, hosted by Notre Dame at the Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Ind.
WILX-TV
Holt, Grand Ledge will battle for “The Jack” in WILX’s Game of the Week
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Our Week 2 Game of the Week lived up to the hype with Dewitt’s thrilling win over Portland. The Holt Rams (0-2) and Grand Ledge Comets (2-0) hope to keep the entertainment going. Friday, they’ll battle for “The Jack,” a lunchbox trophy named after...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Lansing (Lansing, MI)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the border of Lansing and East Lansing. The crash happened Tuesday night just before 9:30 p.m. near Howard Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022
Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
wbch.com
M-66 & M-79 Intersection in Nashville still closed
UPDATE: 4:37 pm Heavy equipment is now on the scene in an attempt to remove the hugh press and semi tracter that broke down Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of M-66 and M-79 near Mooville in Nashville. The Press and semi tractor has been in the intersection for over 24 hours.
WILX-TV
Cider mill prices are on the rise in Michigan
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The cost of taking a family trip to the cider mill may be more expensive this fall. Prices are up this year for many cider mills because the cost for plastics, sugar and flour went up. This means the prices of popular items - like donuts - will be a little higher this year at cider mills, like Country Mill in Charlotte.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 Now Desk as we preview what’s coming up on News 10 at 6 p.m., including 25 Americans who have been added to Russia’s “Stop List,” stolen items returned to native countries from museums such as the Met in New York City, and a Michigan tradition on Labor Day.
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in August
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was the biggest Michigan Lottery prize won in August — and it wasn't the only significant Powerball win last month, according to the Michigan Lottery. The $1 million ticket matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 24 — 6-24-35-37-44, Powerball 22. It was...
deadlinedetroit.com
Tudor Dixon is 'the opposite of progress for women,' this Ann Arbor voter writes
Though she's an ardent feminist, online publisher Amanda Uhle of Ann Arbor draws no joy from the fact that "for the first time in Michigan’s history, the two major-party candidates for governor are women," she writes at The Washington Post. Rather than a sign of progress, she sees Tudor...
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
MSP Lansing troopers arrest 2 on firearm charges
Michigan State Troopers from the Lansing Post arrested two people for various firearms charges.
WILX-TV
Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
