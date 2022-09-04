Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Zac Efron Addressed The Plastic Surgery Speculation That Followed Viral Images Of Him In An Earth Day Video Last Year
"If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”
Kristin Chenoweth, Kenny Ortega & Monarch Media Team For ‘1300 Miles To Broadway’ Docuseries On Chenoweth’s Broadway Bootcamp
EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon!), Kenny Ortega (Julie and the Phantoms) and producers Alan Powell, Steve Barnett and Vicky Patel of Monarch Media are teaming for the docuseries 1300 Miles to Broadway. Inspired by Chenoweth’s Broadway Bootcamp, the series introduces 8th to 12th graders to the world of performing arts through master classes in acting, singing and dancing, and goes on the emotional journey with them as they prepare for a future as performers. Chenoweth launched Broadway Bootcamp at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center in her Oklahoma hometown of Broken Arrow in 2015, to give talented local kids a taste of...
People On Twitter Are Joking About A "Secret Third Thing," And It's More Entertaining Than It Should Be
Not outwardly funny or easy to understand, but a secret third thing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Barbarian" Is A New Horror Film About An Airbnb Booking Gone Wrong, Like, REALLY Wrong, And It's Pretty Great
Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, and so many unexpected horrors you may as well call it quits now.
Comments / 0