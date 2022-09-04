EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon!), Kenny Ortega (Julie and the Phantoms) and producers Alan Powell, Steve Barnett and Vicky Patel of Monarch Media are teaming for the docuseries 1300 Miles to Broadway. Inspired by Chenoweth’s Broadway Bootcamp, the series introduces 8th to 12th graders to the world of performing arts through master classes in acting, singing and dancing, and goes on the emotional journey with them as they prepare for a future as performers. Chenoweth launched Broadway Bootcamp at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center in her Oklahoma hometown of Broken Arrow in 2015, to give talented local kids a taste of...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO