Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977rocks.com
Butler Students Return To School
It’s the first day of school for some students in the Butler Area School District. All elementary students in kindergarten through 5th grade will have a full day of school today. However, secondary students are beginning the year on a staggered schedule. 8th graders along with high school juniors...
977rocks.com
County Continues Updating Restrooms At Alameda
Butler County is setting aside more money to renovate restrooms at Alameda Park. A total of five restrooms were scheduled for updates, but due to rising construction costs, the county needed to utilize Act 13 money to finish the project. The county’s parks and recreation director says that the updates...
977rocks.com
Mars Hosting College And Career Fair
Families of high school aged students are invited to participate in an upcoming program about future plans. The Mars Area High School Guidance Office is hosting their annual College and Career Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Representatives from more than 100 universities, colleges, business and technical schools as...
977rocks.com
Butler Health System To Administer New Vaccine Booster
The Butler Health System will administer the updated COVID vaccine booster shots starting today. Recently the CDC recommended that people 12 years and older who have received a primary vaccination and first booster at least two months ago should receive the new booster. This new booster targets the Omicron BA.4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977rocks.com
Local Church Celebrating 100 Years
A local congregation is getting ready for a special event later this month. Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church is holding a 100th Anniversary celebration on Friday, September 16th at 6:30 p.m. at their location at the corner of Arbor Street and Evergreen Road off Hansen Avenue. The events...
977rocks.com
Butler Twp. Moving Toward Next Step In Recreational Property
Butler Township is once again moving forward with plans to advance a plan for recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Tuesday night, Butler Township Planning Commission recommended approval of a plan that would combine two parcels owned by the Township into one of about 15 acres. The...
977rocks.com
Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday
Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
977rocks.com
Local Parks Receive Nearly $1 Million In Grants
A few local municipalities have been awarded state grant funding to help with park improvement. The PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced that the 2022 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants include projects in Jackson, Jefferson, and Marion Townships as well as Zelienople Borough. Jackson will receive over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
977rocks.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
977rocks.com
More Info Detailed On Rt. 68 Crash
We’re learning more information about an accident that happened over the weekend. The two vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3 p.m. on Evans City Road in Forward Township. Police say 64-year-old Pamela McKivigan of Butler was driving west on Evans City Road when she ran through a red light at the intersection to the entrance of Leslie Farms.
977rocks.com
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show. After leaving the sport...
977rocks.com
Butler boy to benefit from charity hockey games Sunday
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Troopers Helping Troopers organization are helping to present a charity hockey game scheduled for this Sunday (Sept 11th) at UPMC Lemieux Center starting at 8am. Teams playing will be active members of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977rocks.com
Vintage Ford Tri-Motor Comes Back To Butler
An airplane that is approaching nearly a century-old will once again make its return to the Butler airways this week. The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the Vintage Ford Tri-Motor airplane back to the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport. The group is offering residents a chance to ride the plane that was...
977rocks.com
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Locally
COVID hospitalizations have dropped once again locally. According to Butler Health System, the hospital was treating nine patients for the coronavirus, with no COVID patients in the ICU, as of Tuesday morning. That’s down from 22 patients last week. Statewide hospitalizations have remained fairly steady for weeks now. As...
977rocks.com
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts At Butler Twp. Apartments
Butler Township Police are investigating the theft of a number of catalytic converters from vehicles at an apartment complex. The thefts happened overnight Wednesday at the Highland Apartments. Police say the suspect was driving in a dark colored car—although no other details were provided. Anyone with information should contact...
977rocks.com
State Police Investigating Portersville Convenience Store Burglary
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a large amount of cigarettes from a convenience store in Portersville. The state police say two broke into the Last Mini Mart on Route 19 around 1:50 a.m. and stole the cigarettes. One suspect was described as wearing a blue hoodie,...
977rocks.com
BC3 golfers dominate opening match
The BC3 golf team opened their season with a dominating win over Westmoreland County Community College and CCAC Friday at Lake Arthur Golf Course. Troy Loughry, a Grove City high school graduate, led the Pioneers with a 2-under 70. Liam Kosior from Neshannock had a 1-over 73. Knoch high school graduate Cory Voltz had a 74. Jack Mason, a Freeport graduate added a 79.
977rocks.com
High School Sports results from Wednesday/BC3 Volleyball posts another win
–Butler defeated Seneca Valley 194-206. Hunter Swidzinski led the Golden Tornado with a 34. Ryan Porch had a 39. Wyatt Kos a 40. Dante Rosetti led the Raiders with a 39. –Knoch-213 Riverview-226. Girls Golf:. –Seneca Valley-165 Oakland Catholic-166. Girls Soccer:. –North Allegheny scored in the final two minutes to...
Comments / 0