There are family videos that were done with a Sony Handycam video recorder from 1992 to 2004 which are either with my Dad or grandparents household at the moment. However my granddad is refusing to play any videos fearing the player will chew the tape up. This comes after my uncle gave a cousin of mine his video of their Easter 1990 holiday in Majorca (which also had the original copy on of my christening afterwards at the end) to show to his little boy only for the player to destroy the tape and their footage is now lost forever plus this has also happened with someone else too. I'm trying to find a way I can get these videos onto DVD without destroying them.

