Series stacks broken, is there a fix?
I have noticed in the last few months some of my series stacks have broken so all the episodes are spread over my most recent recordings folder. Would a software update fix this? If so how is that done. Do a full reboot (turn the box off, then the power...
Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head
Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
EE: A couple of issues with this Keeble stuff
I do feel like this storyline was supposed to go to Marsden. Looking back, it seems she was the ‘get the Mitchells’ icon. What was her excuse then?. Keeble didn’t seem quite so bothered by the Mitchells then. Secondly, it’s a bit surprising that Phil has never...
EE - The mystery surrounding Phase 2
When the new set was announced we were informed that there would be two phases. Phase 2 - Knocking down the existing set and building new areas of Walford on the back lot. The often complained about 87 Million was to cover all of the set development. Not just phase 1.
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
EE: Early thoughts on Freddie Slater
The first thing that sprung to mind was the parallels between his entrance and Stacey's back in 2004 (jumping the barrier at the tube and stealing from the market) Then his reply to Janine's comment "Are you sure youre not underage", "43 tomorrow" with the cheeky smile, does remind me also of Sean a bit - obviously both are/were major characters in the show - I do think they are setting him up to be quite a big player in the show?
The Queen’s health: royal family gathers at Balmoral amid concern for monarch – as it happened
This live blog has closed. News of the Queen’s death can be found on our new live blog
Problems With VHS Video Players
There are family videos that were done with a Sony Handycam video recorder from 1992 to 2004 which are either with my Dad or grandparents household at the moment. However my granddad is refusing to play any videos fearing the player will chew the tape up. This comes after my uncle gave a cousin of mine his video of their Easter 1990 holiday in Majorca (which also had the original copy on of my christening afterwards at the end) to show to his little boy only for the player to destroy the tape and their footage is now lost forever plus this has also happened with someone else too. I'm trying to find a way I can get these videos onto DVD without destroying them.
House of the Dragon reveals Crabfeeder's surprise connection to Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon episode 3 spoilers follow. We're only three episodes into House of the Dragon, but as the race to the Iron Throne (quite literally) hots up, it's anyone's guess who'll be sitting on Westeros' most uncomfortable chair… well, unless you've been doing your research. One person...
Fall (2022)
Saw it today. Dumb as a box of spanners and two inherently unlikeable leads but what a ride. I was gripping my bottle of drink so tightly during some points I thought the lid would pop off !. I was really nervous during the entire film and I saw others...
Four more missing BBC programmes found.
Thats TV have acquired some lost Till Death Us Do Part episodes from over 50 years ago. This was once said to be the Queens favourite TV programme. I wonder if she'll be watching it on the Sky+ box that she has in her private sitting room. Nothing new has...
HBO to fix House of the Dragon's green screen mistake
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. King Viserys Targaryen's pair of green fingers on House of the Dragon will be corrected by HBO. In the Game of Thrones prequel's third episode, 'Second of His Name', the ailing Protector of the Realm passed over a tube of parchment to a soldier, intended for his troublesome brother Daemon out in the Stepstones.
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Merlin – how to watch the fantasy series online
Our nostalgia has been reignited with the release of fantasy-adventure series Merlin, which is now available to watch in full on Disney+ in the UK. The show originally aired on the BBC from 2008 to 2012 and follows title character Merlin, a young and awkward man who is destined to become one of the greatest wizards in the world. But when he arrives to the kingdom of Camelot he sees that the king has outlawed magic, which sets him on a quest full of myths, monsters and sorcery.
The Conners producer shares how they will write Michael Fishman out of the show
The Conners spoilers follow. Michael Fishman will leave a big hole in The Conners when he doesn't return for the ABC sitcom's upcoming fifth season. Fishman has played DJ Conner for all four seasons of The Conners so far, as well as all nine seasons of Roseanne. But now, Fishman's time on the show is up.
EE: Dot's send off - Returns?
I think we should see a number of returns from the 30+ years on the show. I think we need a whole Dot week. No other storylines getting focus just bubbling in background and we get loads of returns throughout the week. Michelle (I know she wasn’t popular but the...
What We Do in the Shadows bosses break down surprise season 4 finale twist
What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. What We Do in the Shadows star Mark Proksch and show producer Paul Simms have shared the details on the season four finale plot twists. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the pair discussed the episode, specifically Proksch's character Colin...
EE 1979 Episode. No Mention Of Clive Mitchell
No mention of Archie and Erics other brother Clive at all. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. It was only 30 minutes long. The fact they crammed so much in to that...
