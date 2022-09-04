Read full article on original website
KWQC
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol: Semi driven by Wellman man involved in fatal Quad Cities accident
The Iowa State Patrol says a Wellman man was behind the wheel of a semi that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Quad Cities. Troopers were called to westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 just after 9:00 Tuesday night for a semi that had struck a person. The victim had apparently walked onto the roadway while a passenger car was stopped on the shoulder. The victim, whose identity had not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
kjan.com
Pedestrian struck & killed by a semi near Davenport
(Davenport, Iowa) – One person died when they were struck by a semi tractor trailer Tuesday night, on the northwest side of Davenport. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2018 Freightliner semi was traveling west on Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 at around 9-p.m. A passenger car was stopped on the inside shoulder. An occupant of the car exited the vehicle and walked into the path of the semi, before being struck. The person died at the scene. Their name was withheld pending notification of family.
Semi Plows into Person on Interstate-80 Causing Fatal Injuries
From day one of my life, my parents made sure I paid attention when crossing the road, even in Ida Grove, Iowa, where the traffic is minimal. I can still hear my mom say "Look both ways!" and "Hold my hand!" The sentiment clearly holds a higher value in places...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident
A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
ourquadcities.com
Emergency crews respond to fatal crash on I-80 late Tuesday
UPDATE: One person was killed in a late-Tuesday crash on Interstate 80, according to an Iowa State Police report. The crash happened at 9:02 p.m. on I-80 West at Mile Marker 291, the report says. A 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer of Wellman, Iowa, was headed west on...
kjan.com
