cranberryeagle.com
Freedom Road closing next week
Freedom Road westbound will be closed from 10 a.m. Sept. 16 until 6 a.m. Sept. 19 between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. The Department of Transportation is closing the road for paving, drainage and signal work. The contractor, Gulisek Construction, of Mt. Pleasant, Pa., will be maintaining eastbound traffic...
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
Repairs underway on water main break at busy intersection in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Crews are working to repair a water main break at a busy intersection in Monroeville. The break happened around 1:51 a.m. along Old William Penn Highway at William Penn Highway/Route 22. Dispatchers told Channel 11 that water has since been restored to everyone, including the hospitals...
PennDOT shifts East Carson Street paving work to daylight hours due to workers being harassed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A major paving project on Pittsburgh's South Side is being moved from nighttime work to early morning hours because of PennDOT workers being harassed.PennDOT says that the plan was for the work to be done at nighttime, initially.Those plans changed, however, because contractors, employees, and workers were being harassed by the public. PennDOT Assistant District Executive Jason Zang says that one worker was even shot with a BB gun. Work will begin daily at 5 a.m., and is expected to be finished by Saturday.
wtae.com
Additional portion of main route closing due to truck issues in West Homestead
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Another main portion of State Route 837 in West Homestead is shutting down Tuesday morning for the next five weeks. The borough said semi-trailers and other big trucks have been using a detour not designed for their weight or length. "We knew from the very...
977rocks.com
Butler Twp. Moving Toward Next Step In Recreational Property
Butler Township is once again moving forward with plans to advance a plan for recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Tuesday night, Butler Township Planning Commission recommended approval of a plan that would combine two parcels owned by the Township into one of about 15 acres. The...
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks
Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
977rocks.com
County Continues Updating Restrooms At Alameda
Butler County is setting aside more money to renovate restrooms at Alameda Park. A total of five restrooms were scheduled for updates, but due to rising construction costs, the county needed to utilize Act 13 money to finish the project. The county’s parks and recreation director says that the updates...
977rocks.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
wtae.com
Small corridor along Route 30 seeing gas prices tumble
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — While the average price for a gallon of gas in the Pittsburgh-area remains around $4 per gallon, a small stretch of gas stations along Route 30 is lowering the bar. Watch the report in the video player above. Three locations along Route 30 in North...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ends Bike on Route 58
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on State Route 58 that left a 55-year-old man injured. According to Mercer-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, on State Route 58 (East Jamestown Road), in Greene Township, Mercer County.
Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
977rocks.com
Cranberry VFD To Purchase New Fire Truck
A new fire truck will be coming to the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department. However, the order will have to wait for a couple of years. Township officials approved the order of a new engine for 2024. The wait is due in part to a backlog of fire truck orders—which...
One dead in Mercer County head-on crash
Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m.
Boil water advisory affecting thousands in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A large water main broke in Beaver Falls at the intersection of 26th Street and 10th Avenue around 2:30pm on Labor Day. A 24-inch main line leaked, impacting about 8,000 people in the area. “When the leak occurred, we went to zero pressure in the...
Boardman Township roads flood
After a round of flash flooding, Boardman Township administrator Jason Loree is warning people to stay off flooded roadways.
beavercountyradio.com
PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY AT THE LAST MINIT MART – PORTERSVILLE – BUTLER COUNTY
(Photo supplied with release) (Portersville, Butler County) The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D – Butler Station is investigating a burglary that occurred on 09/06/2022 at approximately 0145 hours at Last Minit Mart located on Perry Highway in Portersville, Butler County. Two White male suspects shattered the front door with a tire iron that was wrapped in a garbage bag, then filled a garbage can with cigarettes and fled on foot. The two suspects were dropped off and picked up by the pictured late 1990’s early 2000’s model red single cab pickup with silver rocker panels and running boards. The vehicle has amber running lights around the front bumper and a black vertical stripe on both sides of the bed. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Lesnett, PSP, Butler Station, at (724) 284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
977rocks.com
More Info Detailed On Rt. 68 Crash
We’re learning more information about an accident that happened over the weekend. The two vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3 p.m. on Evans City Road in Forward Township. Police say 64-year-old Pamela McKivigan of Butler was driving west on Evans City Road when she ran through a red light at the intersection to the entrance of Leslie Farms.
Ellwood City liquor store to close temporarily
ELLWOOD CITY − To accommodate renovations at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits in the borough, the liquor store at 729 Lawrence Ave. has temporarily closed. The closure began Monday. Customers are encouraged to shop for wines, spirits and accessories at any of three nearby Fine Wine & Good...
