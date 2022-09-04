Man found dead in Greene County road

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County.

Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported.

Gunshot wounds are believed to be the cause of death. No suspects have been publicly identified.

An investigation is ongoing with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation assisting.

