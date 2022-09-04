ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MS

Man found dead in Greene County road

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County.

Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported.

Gunshot wounds are believed to be the cause of death. No suspects have been publicly identified.

An investigation is ongoing with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation assisting.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

