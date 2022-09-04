Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro Geekbench scores leak — is the A16 Bionic actually faster than A15?
IPhone 14 Pro Geekbench tests have been leaked in a recent Weibo post (opens in new tab), showing a huge increase in performance over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but only tiny gains over the A15 Bionic. Yes, the A16 Bionic is supercharged with the benefit of a 4-nanometer...
laptopmag.com
AirDrop's Android rival 'Nearby Share' gets an update — sending files to yourself is much easier
AirDrop's Android counterpart, Nearby Share, is getting an update that assuages a major paint point: sharing files to one's self. Nearby Share, launched in 2020, allows Android users to share content across other Android devices within range. For example, if you want to send a funny GIF to an Android-owning friend, you could use Nearby Share to beam it to them.
NFL・
laptopmag.com
Apple Event highlights new iOS 16 features — how they make iPhone 14 better
The Apple event today shed some light on the new features coming to iOS 16 that will add some spice and somethin' nice to the iPhone 14 line that was announced this Wednesday. The most striking iOS 16 perk announced at the Apple event is "Dynamic Island," a perk reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even if you have no intentions of getting the iPhone 14, there are still some exciting iOS 16 features coming to iPhone that you can look forward to.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 is not worth buying — here’s why you should wait for the iPhone 15
The iPhone 14 is here and let’s be honest, it’s pretty underwhelming, isn’t it? I mean by this point, you’re better off waiting for the iPhone 15. That’s not to say it’s a bad phone, but with a glimpse at the future of the standard iPhone being offered by the iPhone 14 Pro, there are plenty of reasons why the iPhone 14 feels like a stop gap before the iPhone 15 you should actually buy.
laptopmag.com
Walmart Labor Day sale 2022: Best end of summer deals
Walmart's Labor Day sale is going strong with fantastic rollback deals. Many of which, offer the lowest prices of the summer on select laptops, tablets, monitors, and more. Among the best-selling Walmart Labor Day deals is the 11-inch Gateway UltraSlim Notebook for just $119 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its already modest list price of $199. And what's more, it ships with a matching carrying case — something you don't see often. It's also bundled 1 year of Microsoft 365 personal for free (valued at $70 value).
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7: Should you upgrade?
The Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7 is going to be a tough call for those considering a new Apple wearable this fall. While the Series 8 introduces a few compelling new features, we expect to see some solid Apple Watch deals making the still excellent Series 7 a compelling alternative.
laptopmag.com
What to expect from the Apple event 2022 — iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Watch Pro, and more
"What can we expect from the Apple event?" is the question that's plaguing the tech world as the iPhone 14 event rapidly approaches. Of course, the highly anticipated iPhone 14 line will get unveiled. However, you may be wondering, "What else does Apple have in store?" According to Bloomberg's Mark...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max debut: goodbye notch, hello 'dynamic island'
Today Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at its “Far out” event. The Pro models feature a bounty of updates, including the long-awaited elimination of the notch, which debuted on the iPhone X in 2018. The new front-facing camera module is the most...
laptopmag.com
iPhone SE price increases in the UK — is the iPhone 14 to blame?
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are making waves after being announced at Apple's September event, even though the iPhone 14's price went up across the UK and EU. Unfortunately, that's not the only price increase making the rounds. Spotted by sister site TechRadar, Apple has sneakily increased the...
PreSonus AudioBox GO audio interface review: A tidy tiny toolbox
Working musicians and producers will appreciate the AudioBox GO’s ability to record high-quality audio in a pocketable package. Julian VittorioFeaturing all the basic connectivity you need, this streamlined 2x2 USB-C interface is one of the smallest we’ve tested.
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8 revealed: Features heat up with new temperature sensor
Apple Watch Series 8 was unveiled today at the company's "Far out" event. The latest hardware adds a new gyroscope for enhanced fall detection and it will even detect if you were in a car accident and notify the authorities. The new temperature sensor dominated a large section of Apple's...
laptopmag.com
The best cases for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are here and with them comes a new wave of anxieties around scratching or breaking them, so here are the best cases to keep that new jewel protected. With glass on the front and back and either aluminum or stainless steel...
laptopmag.com
Meta Connect 2022 date announced — Zuckerberg teases new VR headset
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Facebook (where else?) that Connect 2022 will launch within the first two weeks of October. On the Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg revealed that Connect 2022 will flesh out all the details regarding Meta's new headset. Not yet ready to unveil the headset's official name,...
laptopmag.com
Insta360's X3 aims to be the perfect camera for content creators — it may hit the mark
Today Insta360 announced its X3 360 action camera; the latest generation of the popular camera series takes aim squarely at content creators and it makes a pretty compelling case. While 360 videos and photos have their place, the real advantage to creators with a camera like the Insta360 X3 is...
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Ultra was announced at Apple Far Out event
Apple just launched the Apple Watch Ultra (opens in new tab)series at today's Far Out event, and here's what we know so far. The titanium Ultra is geared towards serious fitness enthusiasts who not only need a touch durable device but one that provides them with the most health and location data possible.
laptopmag.com
New PS5 is an entirely different beast with enhanced power efficiency and cooling
Sony's new PS5 (CFI-1202B) has been common knowledge for around a month now, and we learned last week that its lighter weight and different design could make it easier to purchase. We also learned about this new model around the same time when Sony announced the PS5's price hike, which might not be a coincidence.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 price could be cheaper than you think — here’s why
IPhone 14 price rumors have been circulating, but this could be the first positive piece of speculation, as TrendForce analysis predicts a $50 price cut when compared to the outgoing iPhone 13. So far, none of the cost news has been particularly positive, given the expected $100 increase of the...
laptopmag.com
Best Apple Watch deals — September 2022
Apple's Watch Series 8 was announced Wednesday during its annual product launch event at its Cupertino, CA headquarters. Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for GPS model and $499 for the Cellular version. Apple is bundling the Apple Watch Series 8 with 3 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (valued at $30). This is one of the Apple Watch Series 8 deals so far.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 deals September 2022 — best offers from AT&T, T-Mobile and more
Today's Apple September Event finally put iPhone 14 rumors to rest. Apple announced four different iPhone 14 models — pricing starts at $799. The entry model iPhone 14 costs $799 whereas the iPhone 14 Plus for $899. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max.
laptopmag.com
Watch Series 7 sees $100 price drop ahead of Apple's big event
The Apple Watch Series 7 will soon be succeeded by the Apple Watch Series 8. Ahead of its imminent dethroning, Apple's flagship smartwatch is priced to move. Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Series 7 for $299 (opens in new tab). That's $100 off and $50 shy of its record low price. This one of the best end of summer Apple deals after Labor Day. Walmart (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.
