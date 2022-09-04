ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
laptopmag.com

AirDrop's Android rival 'Nearby Share' gets an update — sending files to yourself is much easier

AirDrop's Android counterpart, Nearby Share, is getting an update that assuages a major paint point: sharing files to one's self. Nearby Share, launched in 2020, allows Android users to share content across other Android devices within range. For example, if you want to send a funny GIF to an Android-owning friend, you could use Nearby Share to beam it to them.
NFL
laptopmag.com

Apple Event highlights new iOS 16 features — how they make iPhone 14 better

The Apple event today shed some light on the new features coming to iOS 16 that will add some spice and somethin' nice to the iPhone 14 line that was announced this Wednesday. The most striking iOS 16 perk announced at the Apple event is "Dynamic Island," a perk reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even if you have no intentions of getting the iPhone 14, there are still some exciting iOS 16 features coming to iPhone that you can look forward to.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 is not worth buying — here’s why you should wait for the iPhone 15

The iPhone 14 is here and let’s be honest, it’s pretty underwhelming, isn’t it? I mean by this point, you’re better off waiting for the iPhone 15. That’s not to say it’s a bad phone, but with a glimpse at the future of the standard iPhone being offered by the iPhone 14 Pro, there are plenty of reasons why the iPhone 14 feels like a stop gap before the iPhone 15 you should actually buy.
BUSINESS
#Windows Updates#Windows Settings
laptopmag.com

Walmart Labor Day sale 2022: Best end of summer deals

Walmart's Labor Day sale is going strong with fantastic rollback deals. Many of which, offer the lowest prices of the summer on select laptops, tablets, monitors, and more. Among the best-selling Walmart Labor Day deals is the 11-inch Gateway UltraSlim Notebook for just $119 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its already modest list price of $199. And what's more, it ships with a matching carrying case — something you don't see often. It's also bundled 1 year of Microsoft 365 personal for free (valued at $70 value).
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7: Should you upgrade?

The Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7 is going to be a tough call for those considering a new Apple wearable this fall. While the Series 8 introduces a few compelling new features, we expect to see some solid Apple Watch deals making the still excellent Series 7 a compelling alternative.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

iPhone SE price increases in the UK — is the iPhone 14 to blame?

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are making waves after being announced at Apple's September event, even though the iPhone 14's price went up across the UK and EU. Unfortunately, that's not the only price increase making the rounds. Spotted by sister site TechRadar, Apple has sneakily increased the...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Meta Connect 2022 date announced — Zuckerberg teases new VR headset

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Facebook (where else?) that Connect 2022 will launch within the first two weeks of October. On the Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg revealed that Connect 2022 will flesh out all the details regarding Meta's new headset. Not yet ready to unveil the headset's official name,...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Apple Watch Ultra was announced at Apple Far Out event

Apple just launched the Apple Watch Ultra (opens in new tab)series at today's Far Out event, and here's what we know so far. The titanium Ultra is geared towards serious fitness enthusiasts who not only need a touch durable device but one that provides them with the most health and location data possible.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 price could be cheaper than you think — here’s why

IPhone 14 price rumors have been circulating, but this could be the first positive piece of speculation, as TrendForce analysis predicts a $50 price cut when compared to the outgoing iPhone 13. So far, none of the cost news has been particularly positive, given the expected $100 increase of the...
BUSINESS
laptopmag.com

Best Apple Watch deals — September 2022

Apple's Watch Series 8 was announced Wednesday during its annual product launch event at its Cupertino, CA headquarters. Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for GPS model and $499 for the Cellular version. Apple is bundling the Apple Watch Series 8 with 3 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (valued at $30). This is one of the Apple Watch Series 8 deals so far.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Watch Series 7 sees $100 price drop ahead of Apple's big event

The Apple Watch Series 7 will soon be succeeded by the Apple Watch Series 8. Ahead of its imminent dethroning, Apple's flagship smartwatch is priced to move. Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Series 7 for $299 (opens in new tab). That's $100 off and $50 shy of its record low price. This one of the best end of summer Apple deals after Labor Day. Walmart (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.
