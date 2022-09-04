ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I stole peoples' identities for a living. Here are the top 4 things everyone should do to lower their risk of getting hacked by cybercriminals.

By Samantha Delouya
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15psHr_0hhjJI0z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKpFG_0hhjJI0z00

Brett Shannon Johnson

  • Brett Johnson is a reformed cybercriminal who now helps protect people from the types of crimes he used to commit.
  • He says it's important for people to build a toolbox to protect themselves from bad actors.
  • This is Brett's story about his past crimes and his recommendations for online safety, as told to Samantha Delouya.

This as-told-to-essay is based on a conversation with Brett Shannon Johnson , a former cybercriminal turned cybersecurity expert. Insider confirmed Johnson's criminal history using court documents and contemporaneous news reports. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

I'm a reformed cybercriminal who used to steal identities and commit credit card fraud, but I've thankfully turned my life around.

I helped build and run an early version of the "darknet," which provided a trust mechanism that many criminals continue to use to this day. In October 2004, the Secret Service arrested 33 people associated with my network. They picked me up four months later and offered me a job as an informant. I'm the idiot who continued to break the law for the next 10 months while working for the Secret Service until they found out about it.

I was arrested, sent to prison, and served out my time. I've been given the opportunity to turn my life around, and I took it.

I'm now a cybersecurity expert at a fraud-prevention company, and I help protect internet users from the types of crimes I used to commit.

How to build a toolbox for online safety

Whenever I give a presentation about protecting yourself online, I tell people to think of it as building a toolbox. The criminal has a toolbox, and in it, they have a variety of tools with which to attack you. As a defender, you need to have a toolbox, as well.

The good thing is that the tools you need aren't horribly sophisticated.

The first thing: freeze your credit by contacting the three main credit agencies to block access to your credit accounts. It's free, and it's the best tool to stop new account fraud. It's a good idea to freeze the credit of every single person in your family, including kids, because kids are often targeted for identity theft.

The second most important step is to place alerts on accounts where you can - whether it's your credit, bank, tax records, retail accounts, email accounts, or whatever. Make sure you have alerts on those accounts that communicate whenever they're accessed or used.

The third thing I tell people is to get a password manager. A majority of people on this planet use the same or similar password logins across multiple websites, and hackers know that. I use the Google Chrome password manager, and it's free. It generates unique passwords for every log-in and saves them for you.

Lastly, set up multifactor authentication for your accounts. It's an outstanding tool. It's not bulletproof, but when you use it in conjunction with other tools, you become much more secure.

Getting inside the mind of a cybercriminal

If you think about it, most of the time, cybercriminals are motivated by cash. If it's a cash-based attack, the attacker is looking for the lowest-hanging fruit. They're looking for easy access because it will give them the largest return on their investment. If you have a toolbox with just those four tools, you are far more secure than most people in the US.

It's important for people to be aware of their environment and develop situational awareness online. We're good at understanding when to be on guard in the physical world, but we need to do a better job of understanding that there are also predators on the internet.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
HackerNoon

How to Identify a Fake Text Message in 2022

Are you also frustrated by getting fake messages and want to identify that fake messages? Then continue reading for more detail about fake messages. We always think, "that would never happen to me.." But let's concentrate on Proofpoint shows that more than 74% of U.S. associations encountered an effective phishing attack in 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
shefinds

Email Experts Say You Need To Change This Setting ASAP To Protect Your Data

Despite the popularity of texting and using social media DM’s to communicate, email will probably never cease to be the form of communication that we think of as more secure, private, and maybe even serious. However, plenty of security breaches can take place over email and it’s important to make sure your email settings are set up so that your messages remain safe from hackers who would love to access your data. “You should always exercise caution while using email to safeguard your privacy, but you don’t have to quit using it altogether,” says IT Security Manager Edward Wright at Cereal Secrets. To reduce the dangers, Wright recommends taking the following steps:
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybercriminals#Credit Card Fraud#The Secret Service
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
knowtechie.com

Chrome users: Delete these extensions, they’re stealing data

McAfee’s security researchers have found five Google Chrome extensions that are siphoning off browsing data. Some of these extensions are incredibly popular, with one having over 800,000 downloads. They’re all set up to secretly create money for the developer or whoever added the malicious code. They do this...
COMPUTERS
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Should Change On Your iPhone If You Want A Faster Phone

This post has been updated since it originally published on November 28, 2021. How happy are you with your phone’s speed? If it took you a minute to think about that, chances are you are experiencing lulls from the time you type in a website address to the time you actually access it. Considering how much your iPhone costs, there’s no excuse for that. But the truth is: some settings and apps we use really do contribute to a slower device. And once you address the cause of the problem, you’ll probably be far happier with your device. Where to start? We spoke with two Apple experts who make things crystal clear by suggesting settings you should change on your iPhone if you want a faster phone. You’ll wonder why you didn’t make these changes sooner.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Business Insider

601K+
Followers
39K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy