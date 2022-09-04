Read full article on original website
Today’s weather in Cobb County: Thursday September 8
The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday September 8 with a high near 82 degrees. Despite otherwise sunny skies, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., and a hazardous weather outlook has been issued due to the chance of isolated and scattered thunderstorms.
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Wednesday September 7
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Wednesday September 7 due to the possibility of isolated to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and...
Riverside Parkway south of I-20 blocked for emergency water main repairs
Cobb County government announced on its Facebook page that the northbound lanes of Riverside Parkway just south of I-20 in South Cobb have been blocked due to emergency water main repairs. Here is the message:. TRAFFIC ALERT. The northbound lanes of Riverside Parkway in Austell are CLOSED just south of...
COVID in Cobb County: September 7, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Accidentally car-free: Is curbside recycling in Cobb County a dying service?
[This is an installment in the series “Accidentally car-free” about getting around Cobb County without the use of a car. To see a list of the entire series visit this link. To see how this project began, read the first article in the series by following this link.]
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Cobb County has two events to focus on the issue
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in preparation there are two events in Cobb County in September to put a spotlight on the issue. The first is a program hosted by the Cobb Law Library that focuses on custody issues. The Cobb County weekly newsletter describes the event as...
Kennesaw to continue recycling program despite price hike
Kennesaw City Council scrapped the idea to drop curbside recycling Tuesday, despite rising costs of sanitation services. The monthly household cost to have Republic Services pick up trash, green waste, and household recycling will rise to $32.50. Republic will also continue to pick up the glass recycling from the Moon Station Road dropoff.
Uninvolved motorist killed in crash during Cobb County police pursuit of suspect
Sgt Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department announced in a public information release yesterday afternoon that Jonathan Denham, 41, was killed when an allegedly fleeing suspect in a felony crashed head-on into his vehicle. [The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of...
Free activities for seniors 55+ at the North Georgia State Fair
Cobb Senior Services announced on its website that special events for seniors 55 years and older will be held on Friday September 23 at the North Georgia State Fair in Jim Miller Park. The following schedule of events was posted by Cobb County Senior Services:. Adults age 55+ are invited...
Cobb Law Library to sponsor program on custody issues at the Switzer Library
The Cobb Law Library issued the following press release about a free public program it’s sponsoring about custody issues:. Sept. 7, 2022 – Cobb Law Library will sponsor a free public program on custody issues. Attorney Brandy Daswani will focus her Sept. 13 talk on three areas: legitimation; steps to enforcing out-of-state orders; and a minor’s affidavit of custody election.
