The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
Jumpstart your fall with new Android widgets, watch faces, and accessibility tools from Google
If Android 13 seemed like a minor update when it finally dropped last month, it's only because Google pushes out new updates, features, and improvements to smartphones all year long. Today, the company is back with another grab bag of new tools for its entire ecosystem. From smartphones to TVs, messaging to accessibility, Android has plenty to check out as we head into the fall.
How to change the Samsung Keyboard to Gboard
We spend a lot of time typing on our phones, whether it's texting, searching, or shopping. Given the importance of text entry on a smartphone, it's essential to have a reliable software keyboard that makes things easier when entering text, managing your clipboard, finding GIFs, and more. Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, come with Samsung Keyboard pre-installed, but Google's Gboard offers a better experience, including glide typing (sliding your finger from one letter to the next), voice input, handwriting recognition, emoji and GIF search, multilingual typing, and Google Translate support.
Google announces Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. While the rest of the internet might be focused on tomorrow's iPhone launch, we Android fans know the real excitement is coming later this year. Google announced its fall hardware slate back at I/O in May, but we've been waiting with bated breath to see real details for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the next Made By Google event is just a month away.
Google Play Pass vs. Apple Arcade: Which platform offers the most bang for your buck
Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass launched within days of each other in September 2019, offering similar services for their respective platforms. Today neither has changed much, but quite a few differences in the services set them apart. As Apple Arcade is available on nearly every all of its products,...
How to find out if your password has been leaked
Passwords are not 100 percent safe, and there's always a risk of them leaking through direct attacks on your accounts or large-scale compromises of online services that store user data. That's why users are highly advised to take advantage of password managers and two-factor authentication apps. But with data breaches...
How to block numbers on iPhone the right way
If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
Gmail ditches icon labels in its navigation bar
Google has embraced Material You design guidelines in a big way, and Gmail is no exception. We got a taste of the Gmail Android app’s new appearance last year, and in addition to the dynamic color theming, we've seen the bottom bar in the app shrink. Google is now continuing to squeeze all the space it can out of that bar, and is doing away with the icon labels in Gmail.
The 6 best Android keyboard apps for effortless typing
Keyboard apps are some of the essential apps on our phones, but we rarely consider replacing them. When you get a new phone, you probably start replacing the default apps with some of the best Android apps, but you'll likely forget about your keyboard. If you're planning on picking up...
Tim Cook would rather sell you an iPhone than bring RCS to iMessage
The RCS iMessage debate has reached a boiling point in the last 12 months, culminating with Google calling on Apple to "fix texting" by adopting the technology. Apple didn't respond officially to Google's campaign last month, but now Tim Cook has made a statement on the technology that clarifies Apple's intentions.
Google's September 2022 security patch is here for Pixel phones with fixes for wireless charging
Pixel fans know by now to expect Google's latest patches hitting their phones on the first Monday of the month — except, of course, when that Monday's a holiday in the US, as it was back in July, and as it is once again this week. With everyone coming back from a nice and (hopefully) relaxing Labor Day weekend, it's finally time to get our hands on the latest software for Pixels, with the release of the September Patch for the Pixel 4 and newer phones.
New Google Play system update tells you when a data breach may have compromised your accounts
In the first week of September, Google released the Play system updates for the month, including improvements to Play Services and the Play Store. Those updates added a few new Wear OS-related features for smartwatches and made the Google Kids Space more user-friendly. Both of these services now have a few more additions that improve your experience, including a feature that alerts you to passwords that may not be secure anymore.
Google’s cheaper new Chromecast could launch soon
Rumors of Google working on a cheaper Chromecast have been circulating since at least the beginning of this year. Codenamed Boreal, the streaming stick will seemingly run Android 12 and support a maximum resolution of 1080p. In June, the device passed through the FCC, signaling it would hit the market sooner than later. The budget Chromecast is now reportedly making its way to dealers, hinting that its launch is closer than ever.
13 incredible to-do and task management apps for Android
Phones allow us to play high-quality games or surf the web, and they can help us get our daily tasks done. Whether you own a flagship or get by just fine with a good budget phone, a solid to-do list can be a helpful tool to keep track of your important chores or errands, avoiding the dreaded Post-It notes tacked all over your monitor. Whether you need a basic to-do app to organize your grocery list or a task manager to handle large projects, there's something for everyone on the Google Play Store.
Google finally gives the Pixel 7's next-gen Tensor chipset a proper name
Google just announced its October Pixel event, where it'll finally launch its next smartphone series and a first-gen smartwatch. Of course, neither of these come as much of a surprise — the company revealed both back at I/O in May. In that spirit, Google isn't waiting for next month to deliver further information about its new devices, as it's finally revealing what its Tensor successor will be called.
Google patches pesky Android Auto problem preventing phones from pairing
For many drivers, Android Auto is an essential tool when you're out on the road. Maps, music, text message alerts — without Auto, you're basically driving without an always-connected co-pilot. Unfortunately, some users have experienced a taste of an Auto-less world over the last few weeks, as connection issues have plagued the service across multiple phones. With any luck, a pair of updates recently released might've solved these problems.
What's new in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's flagship and premium devices are among the best Android phones on the market. The company's One UI interface is a key reason behind its success, as it offers a refined UI/UX experience. Based on Android 13, One UI 5 is the next major release of the skin. Below is...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 deals September 2022 — best offers from AT&T, T-Mobile and more
Today's Apple September Event finally put iPhone 14 rumors to rest. Apple announced four different iPhone 14 models — pricing starts at $799. The entry model iPhone 14 costs $799 whereas the iPhone 14 Plus for $899. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max.
How to create an illustration in Google Docs
Google Docs is a robust word processing app that can easily hold its own against competiting programs. With so many text editing tools constantly being added, you may not know that one of Google Docs top features is its drawing tools to create simple designs to go with well-crafted texts. You can use the feature to make original diagrams or add custom shapes, graphs, text, word art, and more.
Google Pixel Watch spotted on Sundar Pichai’s wrist a month ahead of the official launch
The Google Pixel Watch is no longer a secret, as the company has revealed its design and confirmed we'll be hearing more about the device at its upcoming October 6 event. The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and some new Nest products are expected, but the Pixel Watch remains one of the most exciting devices coming soon from Google. The company's CEO Sundar Pichai has now joined in on teasing the product, and he was spotted wearing the device at an event on September 6.
