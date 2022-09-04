ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Twitter users delighted to see billboards announcing Larry the cat’s bid for PM

By Lily Ford
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyvqX_0hhjHDWw00

Twitter users were delighted to see billboards across London announcing that Larry the cat, No 10’s “chief mouser”, has thrown his collar into the ring to become the country’s next prime minister.

Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be declared as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday, but the campaign team behind #Larry4Leader has gone to extra lengths to ensure the tabby’s stance is known.

Larry was only four years old when he was adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats home to begin his new life in politics and has served as a trusted companion to three prime ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May and the outgoing PM, Boris Johnson.

A tweet from Larry’s Twitter account with a picture of the billboard, featuring the cat in a Union flag tie below his slogan, quickly accrued more than 14,000 likes on Saturday.

“Dream come true,” it was captioned, along with the hashtags #Larry4Leader and #YesWeCat.

Users were quick to spot the billboards that have popped up in Hackney, Peckham and on Shepherd’s Bush roundabout.

“(Obviously) would vote Larry for leader (out of) the three,” 32-year-old Rebecca Rose shared along with a photo of Larry next to candidates Mr Sunak and Ms Truss.

Writing above their faces reads: “If you had the chance, who would you vote for?”

Ms Rose later tweeted about being handed a #Larry4Leader leaflet and wrote: “Now been handed this en route to work and I’ve got no choice but to Stan… Hackney central is really working overtime in support of Larry the cat here.”

Many also posted pictures of their own cats in response to Larry as a show of support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4dgw_0hhjHDWw00

“We need clarity on all of your ‘paw’licies…” another wrote.

The team in charge of the campaign, Don’t Panic, partnered with Build Hollywood to organise the billboards.

They specified what Larry stands for, including “responsible hiss-cal policy” and “no lying in No. 10 unless it’s on a comfy cushion.”

Don’t Panic have also set up a website, www.larry4leader.com, dedicated to Larry’s political efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
The Independent

Dr Oz told radio show incest ‘not a big problem’ as long as ‘more than a first cousin away’

Dr Mehmet Oz raised eyebrows by suggesting in a newly unearthed radio interview that incest was “not a big problem” as long as “you’re more than a first cousin away.”The candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat also told The Breakfast Club show in February 2014 that girls don’t want to have sex with their fathers because of pheromones.“My daughters hate my smell,” the Republican nominee said on the show.His Democratic opponent John Fetterman was quick to latch onto the comments, tweeting, “Yet another issue where Oz and I disagree.”Dr Oz got embroiled in the subject when he was asked on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Politico owner says his email asking colleagues to ‘pray’ for Trump was done in jest

Another media executive is walking back his remarks after making a potentially revealing comment about the presidency of Donald Trump and what it meant for the news business.Mathias Döpfner, owner of Politico parent company Axel Springer SE, initially denied to The Washington Post that he had asked his colleagues in an email sent late in the 2020 election season whether they wanted to “pray” for Mr Trump to be reelected.But when confronted with the email itself, he “allowed a glimmer of recognition”, according to the newspaper, and admitted sending the email before claiming that the line in question was...
POTUS
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Rebecca Rose
Person
Theresa May
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’

CNN host Don Lemon is currently under fire for asking his guest, political commentator S.E. Cupp, if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.At a CNN panel on Tuesday, shared via Mediaite, Cupp and her colleagues discussed the Republican Party and the FBI warranted search of former US President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.When the 43-year-old television host said that the “numbers” of Republicans, “don’t add up,” Lemon asked her what she meant by that. In response, she said: “The ideas  are not popular among Republicans. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince William and Prince Charles Head to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side as Doctors Are ‘Concerned About Her Health’

Queen Elizabeth II is under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, September 8. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement reads. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman who is only person in world with full-time metal halo ‘needs £70,000 operation to survive’

A British woman who is the only person in the world with a full-time metal halo fixed to her skull needs to raise £70,000 in four weeks for a high risk operation or she will die. Melanie Hartshorn, a 32-year-old from Cramlington, Northumberland, suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and a rare form of muscular dystrophy which causes all her joints to dislocate.Her skull, neck and spine were regularly dislocating causing life-threatening seizures.She underwent surgery last year to have a surgical brace, called a halo, screwed into her skull and spine to prevent the dislocations.But after 15 months living in the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

David Schwimmer delights fans with ‘best reply’ to Jennifer Aniston’s shower photo

David Schwimmer has poked fun at Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.Earlier this week, Aniston – who starred as Rachel opposite Schwimmer’s Ross in the hit sitcom Friends – shared an Instagram post with a mysterious announcement regarding her haircare company, Lolavie.The actor, 53, shared a photograph of herself washing her hair in the shower, accompanied by the caption: “Something’s coming 9.8.22.”On Wednesday (7 September), Schwimmer, 55, shared his own shower photo with his 6.7 million followers.The picture sees Schwimmer covered in soap suds and pouting his lips. He tagged his former co-star in the caption, writing: “@JenniferAniston – a towel...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Billboards#Uk#The Conservative Party#Union
The Independent

RAF plane lands with senior royals including William and Andrew amid Queen health concerns

A flight containing members of the royal family including Prince William and Andrew has landed at Aberdeen airport ahead of their anticipated arrival at Balmoral.The RAF plane was carrying the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. The Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was the first to disembark the plane, followed closely by the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Duke of Cambridge.They then climbed into waiting cars before they sped off in convoy for Balmoral Castle.Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South...
HEALTH
The Independent

Prince Harry heads to Balmoral to see Queen - but Meghan Markle stays in London

Prince Harry is headed to Balmoral to see the Queen after doctors said they were concerned for her health, but Meghan Markle will not be going with him.The Duchess of Sussex is not travelling to Balmoral with the Duke of Sussex, with Harry making the trip by himself, sources have said.It was initially reported that the couple would be heading to see the Queen together, after their spokesperson said they would be “travelling to Scotland” following news of Her Majesty’s health.However, it is now being said that Ms Markle will remain in London, and could potentially join Harry in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: I’m a trauma surgeon – many of my patients are suicide attempts because they can’t afford to eat

Saturday morning report for the major trauma service in the hospital I work in: It’s been a busy night with eleven new patients. Four have tried to kill themselves. One phrase stands out: “He jumped because he can no longer afford to eat”. Major trauma can affect anyone, and every year across London thousands of people from all walks of life suffer potentially life changing – or life ending – injuries. Like many diseases though, trauma disproportionately affects those who are socially or financially disadvantaged. Now we are seeing more and more people who find themselves in this position, no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Moment Liz Truss and Angela Rayner handed notes in Commons about Queen’s health

Prime minister Liz Truss and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner were handed notes in the Commons earlier this afternoon to inform them of the Queen’s health. The pair learned during a debate on the energy crisis that the monarch is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral.While Nadhim Zahawi, the recently-appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, came into the chamber to brief Ms Truss, it fell to Ms Rayner to tell Labour leader Keir Starmer about the development.Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also passed a piece of paper to let him know the news.Labour politician Chris Bryant was...
HEALTH
The Independent

Parents at George, Charlotte and Louis’ new school worried royal kids will change the ‘vibe’

Parents at Prince William’s children’s new school are anxious that the attendence of the royals could alter the prep’s “vibe”.Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, have joined the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire after the family moved from London to Windsor and took part in a welcome session on Wednesday 7 September before beginning their first full day on Thursday.It is estimated that fees for Lambrook School, which sits on 52 acres of ground, will set the prince and Kate Middleton back more than £50,000 per year.But the prospect of bolstered security...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen news – live: Royal family rushes to be by monarch’s side amid health fears

Members of the royal family are rushing to be by the Queen’s side at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.The Queen’s four children are all either travelling to or have already arrived at the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands, while other members of the family, including the Duke of Cambridge, are also on their way.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already visiting the UK from their home in US, have cancelled their plans to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening so Harry can travel to see the Queen.The monarch,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Prince Louis is growing up – and it’s breaking his parents’ hearts

Prince William may have laughed off Prince Louis’s brutal rebuttal on his first day of a brand new school yesterday – the youngest royal refused to hold his dad’s hand – but he really shouldn’t. Because it’s only going to get worse. Take it from me, Wills: I’m two years on from where you are – and I took my little boy to school for his first day of Year 2 on Monday. He’s six to Louis’s four, but he wouldn’t hold my hand, either. In fact, he shrugged off a kiss or any overt sign of affection entirely...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

BBC News presenters wear black as schedule pulled over Queen health fears

BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.The broadcaster was airing BBC News Special on Thursday afternoon with the next planned programme being the BBC News at Six.Presenter Huw Edwards was dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect. BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt at 12.39pm to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health.A BBC...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Liz Truss briefed on Queen’s health while in Commons chamber

Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health.The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber, sat down next to the Prime Minister and began urgently speaking to her while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.Sir Keir, too, was passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also handed a piece of paper...
HEALTH
The Independent

Biden and first lady ‘thinking of the Queen her family’, White House says

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the health of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily press briefing that Mr Biden “will be updated throughout the day” on what she described as “the concerning news” coming out of the UK regarding the 96-year-old monarch. Ms Jean-Pierre also said Mr Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden “are thinking of the Queen her family and the people of the United Kingdom” at this time.Asked whether Mr Biden would make the trip to London for...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy