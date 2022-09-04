ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dave Grohl breaks down in tears during Foo Fighters tribute to Taylor Hawkins

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQ3f2_0hhjHBlU00

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl broke down in tears during the band’s tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins on Saturday, 3 September.

Wembley Stadium saw a star-studded lineup including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, and Mark Ronson take to the stage to give a powerful send-off to the rockstar.

Hawkins was found dead aged 50 in his Colombia hotel room in March.

Grohl became overcome with emotion as he performed their hit, “Times Like These.”

