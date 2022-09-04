ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

4d ago

Just wondering why she was out that time of the morning? These kids don’t understand the dangers in the street. Some only get to make that mistake once. Condolences to her family.

Barry Fair
4d ago

This is so sad. This touch my heart. We have to keep her family in prayer.

The Oakland Press

3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan teen accused of murdering ‘best friend’

DETROIT – A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of his apparent best friend, officials said. Zayer Brooks, 17, of River Rouge is charged with murder as an adult in the fata shooting of Edmond Lamont Butler, 17, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police take man into custody after barricaded situation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has taken a man into custody after he was believed to have barricaded himself inside a home on the city's west side with a gun. Police surrounded a home on Somerset on Detroit's east side just north of I-94 and urged residents in the area to shelter in place.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Domino’s pizza driver fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was fatally shot Tuesday night in Detroit. The driver, Patrick Higgins, didn’t return to the Domino’s storefront after his shift and was found at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pizza delivery driver worked at the...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police: Two teens shot in Flint by passenger in vehicle

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in Flint that injured two teens. The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. when three teens were walking south on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street. The group was shot at by a passenger in a passing vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.
FLINT, MI

