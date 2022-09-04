Read full article on original website
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Drag Race UK icon reacts to series 4 cast reveal
RuPaul's Drag Race UK announced the full cast of queens competing in series 4 today (September 7), ahead of its premiere in just over two weeks time. For many viewers, this will be their first introduction to most, if not all, of the performers taking part in the series. But Drag Race UK series 2 legend Tayce obviously knows the majority of the cast from working on the circuit, so we couldn't help but ask for her opinion.
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
House of the Dragon reveals Crabfeeder's surprise connection to Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon episode 3 spoilers follow. We're only three episodes into House of the Dragon, but as the race to the Iron Throne (quite literally) hots up, it's anyone's guess who'll be sitting on Westeros' most uncomfortable chair… well, unless you've been doing your research. One person...
Tom Hanks reveals missed Star Wars cameo opportunity
Recent Star Wars movies have featured a number of celebrity cameos, from Simon Pegg's junk dealer Unkar Plutt to an appearance from James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, as a stormtrooper. The movies almost had one more major cameo, however, in the shape of two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks. In a...
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
First look at Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and Brad Pitt in star-studded new movie
A first look at star-studded new movie Babylon has been released. Starring the likes of The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie, Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt, the film focuses on 1920s Hollywood. In the new pictures, we get a sense of the glamour of...
The Conners producer shares how they will write Michael Fishman out of the show
The Conners spoilers follow. Michael Fishman will leave a big hole in The Conners when he doesn't return for the ABC sitcom's upcoming fifth season. Fishman has played DJ Conner for all four seasons of The Conners so far, as well as all nine seasons of Roseanne. But now, Fishman's time on the show is up.
‘The Crown’s Peter Morgan Expects Series To Pause Filming “Out Of Respect” For Queen Elizabeth; Calls Netflix Drama “A Love Letter” To Her
The death of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday at age 96 as prompted Peter Morgan, writer of the 2006 film The Queen starring Helen Mirren and Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama The Crown, said that the series “is a love letter to her.” Morgan also revealed today in an email message that he expects that production on Season 6 of The Crown “will stop filming out of respect” for a period of time. Helen Mirren Reacts To Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: She Was “The Epitome Of Nobility” He wrote that “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add...
Cobra Kai star landed major DC role without an audition
Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña had a pretty incredible route to landing the coveted role of Blue Beetle in DC's upcoming movie. In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz in Netflix's Cobra Kai, explained that he secured the role of Blue Beetle without even auditioning or uttering a single line of dialogue as the character. Naturally, this gave Maridueña a fair bit of "imposter syndrome", he said.
First trailer for Nightmare Before Christmas director's Netflix movie with Jordan Peele
Netflix has dropped a spooktacular first look at The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick's new movie with Nope's Jordan Peele. Wendell & Wild, which also reunites Peele with Keegan Michael-Key following their successful comedy partnership, is certainly giving us 'This Is Halloween' vibes in its first trailer. The animated...
It star Bill Skarsgård's new horror movie Barbarian gets rave first reactions
The first reviews have come in for It star Bill Skarsgård's new movie Barbarian, and it looks like he may have another horror hit on his hands. The film follows a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who books a rental home while travelling for a job interview, though discovers it is double-booked by a strange man.
How She-Hulk's unexpected This Is Us crossover blows up MCU canon
She-Hulk episode 4 spoilers follow. She-Hulk is more deeply connected to the wider MCU than most Marvel projects due to that Hulk-sized family connection, not to mention links with everything from Eternals and Shang-Chi to Agent Carter and even the X-Men. But now, with the arrival of episode four, it...
Four more missing BBC programmes found.
Thats TV have acquired some lost Till Death Us Do Part episodes from over 50 years ago. This was once said to be the Queens favourite TV programme. I wonder if she'll be watching it on the Sky+ box that she has in her private sitting room. Nothing new has...
First look at Jodie Comer in new movie with Benedict Cumberbatch
The first look at Jodie Comer's new film The End We Start From has been unveiled. Based on the novel of the same name by Megan Hunter, the film is being directed by BAFTA winner Mahalia Belo and written by Succession's Alice Birch. Benedict Cumberbatch, previously revealed to be an...
Why Pinocchio's ending was changed for the live-action remake
Pinocchio ending spoilers follow (for the live-action remake and the 1940 movie...) The latest Disney live-action remake to arrive is Pinocchio and, for the most part, the new movie follows the path of the Oscar-winning 1940 animation. So it's more of a surprise when it comes to the finale and...
EE - All loved up (Poss spoilers)
Love is in the air! Or infatuation anyway. Newcomer Matt goes on a date with Sharon. But shes more interested in Phil. Phil seems to want to make a go of it with Kat. Alfie tells Kat he loves her. But seems he ends up sniffing around Linda when Kat rejects him.
Netflix announces Teletubbies reboot
Attention all DS forum members with little ones! The Sun is reporting that Netflix have announced a Teletubbies reboot with Tituss Burgess as the narrator. "The Worst Children’s TV Show Is Returning As A Reboot" Says https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/netflix-reboot-teletubbies.html. It confirms it will be animated (so cheaper to make) and will...
First trailer for Captain America star's Netflix war movie
All Quiet on the Western Front is getting a new film adaptation for Netflix, and the first trailer for it has just dropped. The novel, written by Erich Maria Remarque and originally published in 1929, tells the story of a group of young Germans who enlist in World War I after being captivated by the patriotic slogans.
