ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cars 108

Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit

A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention. "It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball. The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game...
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
DETROIT, MI
fsrmagazine.com

Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant

Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
michiganchronicle.com

Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

The Rudest Cities in America…and Detroit Made The List

If you travel regularly, you probably have an opinion on which place had the RUDEST locals . . . especially if you’ve traveled to Philly. There’s a new study out, which looked into the rudest cities in America . . . but they DIDN’T ask travelers . . . instead, they surveyed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metro areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in THEIR OWN CITY.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cabrera
The Ann Arbor News

Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan

DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Detroit Free Press#Al Central
fox2detroit.com

Driver in box truck shot at during Detroit road rage on I-94

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A box truck driver was on I-94 on Wednesday when someone shot at him during a road rage incident, police said. The driver told police he was on the westbound side of the freeway at the W. Grand Boulevard exit in Detroit when shots were fired by a Black male in a newer model white SUV. He continued westbound.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
onedetroitpbs.org

Michigan Barber School Reflects on 75 Years of Training Black Barbers and Hair Stylists

The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershops and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy