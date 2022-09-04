Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
Crescent City Sports to live stream Mandeville-Hahnville football Friday
NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Sports will live stream a Class 5A non-district matchup Friday night between Mandeville and Hahnville. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 from Tiger Stadium in Boutte. Lenny Vangilder and Wayde Keiser will describe the action. Both teams are looking to bounce...
crescentcitysports.com
Josh Simpson named LSU Baseball Director of Operations
BATON ROUGE, La. – Coach Jay Johnson on Thursday announced that Josh Simpson, an area supervisor for the Texas Rangers scouting department, has been hired as the LSU Baseball Director of Operations. Simpson has worked as an MLB scout with the Rangers for the past seven seasons, and he...
crescentcitysports.com
Fritz: Tulane DL Friloux likely out for season
Adison Friloux, Tulane’s sophomore starting nose tackle, is likely out for the season with a knee injury, Green Wave coach Willie Fritz said Tuesday. Friloux did not play in Tulane’s season-opening 42-10 victory over UMass on Saturday. The injury reportedly occurred in practice last week. “We think so,”...
crescentcitysports.com
Urban Edge Network, Roland Martin’s Black Star Network signs largest media rights deal in NAIA history with Gulf Coast Athletic Conference
NEW ORLEANS – The Urban Edge Network, home to some of the most high-profile Historically Black College and University teams and conferences has inked the largest media rights deal in NAIA history with the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) to be the official streaming arm of the league and its member institutions through HBCU League Pass+ in an announcement made by the two organizations Wednesday at Maroon Workspace in New Orleans.
