NEW ORLEANS – The Urban Edge Network, home to some of the most high-profile Historically Black College and University teams and conferences has inked the largest media rights deal in NAIA history with the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) to be the official streaming arm of the league and its member institutions through HBCU League Pass+ in an announcement made by the two organizations Wednesday at Maroon Workspace in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO