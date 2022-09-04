ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

John Paul I, the 'smiling' pope who served only 33 days, is beatified

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGSDJ_0hhjDdiE00

Pope Francis on Sunday beatified one of his predecessors, John Paul I, a briefly serving pontiff who distinguished himself with his humility and cheerfulness, and whose abrupt death in his bedroom in 1978 shocked the world and fueled suspicions for years about his demise.

The ceremony in St. Peter's Square constituted the last formal step in the Vatican before possible sainthood for Albino Luciani, an Italian who died 33 days after being elected pontiff.

John Paul I “with a smile communicated the goodness of the Lord," Francis said in his homily. Francis encouraged people to pray to the newly beatified churchman to "obtain for us the smile of the soul.”

Last year, Francis approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I — that of the recovery of a critically ill 11-year-old girl in 2011 in Buenos Aires. Now a young woman, Candela Giarda told a Vatican press conference last week via a video message that she had wanted to attend the ceremony but couldn't because she recently broke a foot working out in a gym.

Seated under a canopy outside St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis led the ceremony, which was punctuated by booms of thunder, flashes of lightning and pouring rain, prompting cardinals, bishops, the choir and thousands of rank-and-file faithful in the square to open umbrellas.

When elected pontiff on Aug. 26, 1978, Luciani, 65, had been serving as patriarch of Venice, one of the church's more prestigious positions. In that role as well as that previously as a bishop in northeastern Italy, Luciani sounded warnings against corruption, including in banking circles.

In his short-lived papacy, which concluded with the discovery of his body in his bedroom in the Apostolic Palace, John Paul I immediately established a simple, direct way of communicating with the faithful in the addresses he gave, a style change considered revolutionary considering the stuffiness of church hierarchy.

Those who have campaigned for him to someday be made a saint have stressed his deep spirituality and his tireless emphasis on key Christian virtues — faith, hope and charity.

“Let us pray, in his own words: ‘Lord, take me as I am, with my defects, with my shortcomings, but make me become what you want me to be,'" Francis said.

Although the Vatican said John Paul died of a heart attack, it gave conflicting versions of the circumstances of how his body was discovered. First it said that a priest who served as his secretary found him, but later acknowledged John Paul was found dead by one of the nuns who brought him his customary morning coffee.

With a huge financial scandal developing at the time in Italy involving figures who had links to the Vatican's bank, suspicions quickly took root in the secular media that perhaps John Paul was poisoned because he intended to root out wrongdoing.

Books speculating on the circumstances surrounding his death , especially since no autopsy was done, sold millions of copies.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

The Associated Press

Pope meets with cardinals on future direction of church

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday wrapped up two days of closed-door meetings with about 180 cardinals, many of them young enough to elect a future pontiff, including discussions about how the Catholic Church’s governance could be made more inclusive. The sessions focused on a new Apostolic constitution that, among other things, allows lay people to head important Vatican offices, envisioning greater decision-making roles for them, including women. But since the church has closed the door to women in the priesthood, the most prestigious, and ultimately most powerful roles — including that of a pontiff — remain the realm of men. The reforms also lend more institutional weight to efforts to fight clerical sex abuse. The document, made public earlier this year, replaced the constitution written by St. John Paul II in 1988.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Saint Peter
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pope John#Vatican Media#Beatified#Italian#St Peter
Andrei Tapalaga

The Lost Gospels That Never Made It to the Bible

Only four Gospels made it into the new testament, the rest were not accurate enough to make the cutPublicDomainPicture/Pixabay. The new testament is made of four Gospels that tell the tales of Jesus’s life through the myopic lenses of the Christian Message. These stories have a very specific narrative when it comes to telling life stories that should teach Christians the way to live as good samaritans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Associated Press

Pope invites cardinal on trial to attend Vatican meeting

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has taken another step to rehabilitate Cardinal Angelo Becciu, inviting the once-powerful Vatican prelate to an upcoming meeting of cardinals two years after Francis forced his resignation based on purported financial improprieties. Becciu, 74, is currently on trial in the Vatican’s criminal tribunal, accused...
RELIGION
The Independent

Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism after studying religion for Padre Pio film

Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism, after studying the religion for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio.During an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor expressed how much he was mentally struggling and had thoughts of suicide, before joining the cast of his newest movie. However, in order to better understand the late mystic Saint Padre Pio, who he portrays in the biopic, LaBeuof said that he livied with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars and started engaging with the Church, which helped him through the difficult time.“I had...
RELIGION
The Atlantic

How the Rosary Became an Extremist Symbol

Just as the AR-15 rifle has become a sacred object for Christian nationalists in general, the rosary has acquired a militaristic meaning for radical-traditional (or “rad trad”) Catholics. On this extremist fringe, rosary beads have been woven into a conspiratorial politics and absolutist gun culture. These armed radical traditionalists have taken up a spiritual notion that the rosary can be a weapon in the fight against evil and turned it into something dangerously literal.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Wrote the Bible?

The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
People

J Balvin Hugs and Poses for Selfie with Pope Francis During Entertainment Summit in the Vatican

"Latino Gang," J Balvin wrote in the caption of the pictures they took together on Thursday J Balvin is bonding with none other than Pope Francis. As the Colombian singer, 37, attended the Vitae Summit over the weekend, he shared a hug and took selfies with the 85-year-old pontiff. On Instagram Thursday, the "La Canción" singer shared the selfies he took with the head of the Catholic Church, along with a gallery of photos and a video of the moment. In the caption, Balvin said they took...
CELEBRITIES
