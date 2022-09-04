ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia’s War on Poverty: Families with children need places to stay

By Major Kevin Cedervall
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5HZu_0hhjDXMk00

Just a few weeks ago, Salvation Army team members were staffing a community event to connect people facing homelessness with resources (sources for food, shelter, financial assistance, etc.). Toward the end of the event, a mom and dad with three of the cutest little kids you have ever seen walked up to the table and explained that they were living in their car. Yes. All five of them, with three kids 5 years old and younger, were living in their car and had been for weeks.

Thank goodness our folks were there and the family visited our table. Really, it did not even occur to them to ask if we had a place for them to stay; they were just looking to find out how we might be able to help them. But we did have a place for them to stay, and that very night all five of them were sleeping in warm beds at The Salvation Army Harbor House.

I hate to say it, but this kind of thing happens all the time. Literally, it happens almost every day, and every other poverty services organization in town would say basically the same thing.

Honestly, at least every few weeks, here at The Salvation Army we have to turn a family away because we simply do not have the room. Families with children need places to sleep that are warm, dry, and safe, and we and every organization with beds in town often have to turn them away.

Oh, and did I mention that The Salvation Army Harbor House is actually the only homeless shelter in town that allows families with children?

There are so many children facing poverty in and around Columbia and not nearly enough help for them. Ask Columbia Public Schools and they can tell you the names of nearly 300 of their kids facing homelessness, and it is a 100% guarantee that there are more who are not being counted.

When you think about people facing homelessness right here in our hometown, let’s all please remember that we are not just talking about the men and women at the street corners. Those are our neighbors and they need us, but we are also talking about children, and we are talking about mothers and fathers with children, just trying to figure out how to survive day in and day out. They need places to sleep and food to eat and some sort of guarantee that they will be safe (and let’s not even get started on wellness and health care!).

Columbia needs more than just one shelter with a limited number of beds for families with children facing homelessness. We need to figure out how to help these families meet their basic needs and find a way to a better life. We talk about equal opportunity, but is it equal opportunity when you are 10 years old and you wake up every morning wondering where you will get your next meal and where you will sleep that night?

Columbia is an amazing place to live for most of us. There are few places in the country that would be better to raise a family. Let’s please get together and figure out how we can make this true for everyone.

Major Kevin Cedervall is a leader of The Salvation Army in Columbia. The Salvation Army provides a wide range of community services to address poverty and other issues, seeking to rebuild lives and create lasting change.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia to offer free Roots N’ Blues vouchers to struggling families

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department announced it is partnering with Trio Presents, to offer free vouchers to 2022's Roots N' Blues festival. To qualify, a family must make less than 185% of the poverty level which would be a little above $51,000 for a family of four. Registration for The post Columbia to offer free Roots N’ Blues vouchers to struggling families appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
City
Columbia, MO
The Associated Press

Pelvic Fragility Fracture Patient at the University of Missouri in Columbia is the 100th Person Treated with CurvaFix IM Implant for Pelvic Fracture Fixation

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- CurvaFix, Inc., a developer of medical devices to repair fractures in curved bones, today announced the completion of the 100 th surgical procedure using the CurvaFix® IM Implant to repair a pelvic fragility fracture for a geriatric patient at University Hospital at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. The surgery was performed by orthopedic trauma surgeon Brett D. Crist, M.D., Director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Service and Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005088/en/ The CurvaFix® IM Implant procedure can simplify pelvic fracture fixation by enabling surgeons to choose an optimal entry point, allowing them to steer within the bone to follow each patient’s bone shape and fill the bone corridor resulting in strong, curved fixation with a minimally invasive procedure. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLUMBIA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia city council denies Dollar General proposal

Columbia’s city council says ‘no’ to a proposed plan to build a new Dollar General store in east Columbia. All six members that were present at the city council meeting Tuesday night voted against the proposal. Dollar General was planning to build a store on East St. Charles Road, near Lake of the Woods Road.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War On Poverty#Homelessness
kmyu.tv

Couple finds love in retirement community, hold wedding over the weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KRCG) — Love is in the air in one Missouri retirement facility. The wedding of Lola Perrey and Jerry Scarlett took place over the weekend at Primrose Retirement Community in Jefferson City. KRCG was told the two met during the first month of Lola's coming to Primrose, but it wasn't love at first sight right away.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field

The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 35-year-old Sara Meyer is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and delivery of a controlled substance. Meyer is five feet tall and 145 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

JC man will stay behind bars in 2017 killing

The Missouri Court of Appeals rules a Jefferson City man will stay behind bars for his role in a deadly shooting. Lawyers for Dana Day wanted his assault conviction overturned. Day was convicted in the fatal shooting of Taeveon Fowler in 2017. Day was sentenced to 25 – years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI 4-H HALL OF FAME INDUCTS NEW MEMBERS

40 volunteers joined the 2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on August 20 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame according to Missouri 4-H Foundation Director Rachel Augustine.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Columbia businesses announce new promotions

Central Bank has promoted Dawn Shellabarger to senior vice president of commercial banking and Jacob Garrett as the newest mortgage loan officer. Shellabarger began working at Central Bank in 2004 as a loan review analyst and was promoted to several positions before taking the role of senior vice president of commercial banking.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy