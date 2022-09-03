ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Daily Mail

'Sympathy for Harry and Meghan appears to be thinning out': Prince Philip's close friend Gyles Brandreth warns Sussexes are 'making themselves the story' - as Omid Scobie insists couple 'are here for the work'

Prince Philip's close friend Gyles Brandreth warned today that sympathy towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appears to be 'thinning out a little bit'. The author, who was the Duke of Edinburgh's biographer, said the Queen's late husband had warned against Royal Family members 'making themselves the story'. Mr Brandreth...
The Independent

Queen ‘doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time with Harry and Meghan’

The Queen is said to not want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Harry and Meghan are back in the UK this week for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.The couple will appear at events in London and Manchester, as well as jetting off to Germany to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.Reports suggest the pair touched down on British soil on Saturday but a spokeswoman for the couple declined to confirm their arrival.The trip comes just days after...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
ETOnline.com

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is Still On Sale at Amazon for Labor Day 2022

If you're looking to give your skin the royal treatment this fall, look no further than Kate Middleton’s ageless beauty regimen. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a long-time user of Biotulin Skin Gel, was revealed to have recommended it to Michelle Obama back in 2017. In an interview with Celebrity Style, the former first lady's long-time makeup artist, Carl Ray, revealed, "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton," and added that “the effect is unbelievable.” And Glamour UK wrote that Middleton had also passed it along to sister-in-law Meghan Markle.
Shape Magazine

TikTokers Found Olaplex Dupes at Aldi — Here's What a Trichologist Thinks

If you have color-treated hair, you're probably familiar with Olaplex — a hair-care brand known for its professional-grade hair-strengthening products that help revive damaged hair. Hairstylists, celebrities, and shoppers love the popular brand, but here's the catch: It's expensive — $30 for a 3.3-fluid-ounce bottle of product expensive. (See: Billie Eilish Is the Latest Celeb to Use This Famous Hair Serum She Calls 'Amazing' for Colored Strands)
Next Avenue

How Clutter is Ruining Your Life — and How to Fix It

Even a small amount of clutter can negatively impact your life, so maybe it’s time to make a change. Dealing with clutter is a fairly common problem for many families. It can be an extra burden for older adults. It may feel like you've downsized while in your current home, because clutter has shrunk your livable space. You may also experience more aches as you try to move piles of clutter from one area to another. When you discover an inability to find things you need to the extent that it adversely affects your day-to-day life, it may be time to do something about this problem.
HOME & GARDEN
