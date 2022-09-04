How M.O. Walsh united small details, big questions in this year's One Read title

Composing early drafts of his novel "The Big Door Prize," M.O. Walsh wanted the prose to sing. He just didn't know which song.

The story's themes deserved melodic flexibility; Walsh needed to carry his tune over major-chord accompaniment and charming grace notes — and occasionally bend it into a minor key for the sake of moments marked by genuine grief and doubt.

Eventually Walsh heard his aims echoed in the catalog of a faithful musical companion. An American master of the story song, the late John Prine struck serious chords at the proper time and a comic, winking tone when the music called for it, Walsh noted.

And Prine's love for the people in his folk tunes, he said, was boundless.

"The more I started thinking about it, I was like, ‘My God, I’m trying to write a 300-page John Prine song,'" Walsh said. "If I succeed here, hopefully it gives people the same feeling a John Prine song gives me."

"The Big Door Prize" has been serenading Columbia audiences since its selection as this year's Daniel Boone Regional Library One Read. Months of page-turning, and preparation by the library and its community partners, crescendoes in a September full of diverse programs crafted in response to the book, including a visit from Walsh later this month.

Questions and answers

"The Big Door Prize" alights upon the fictional Louisiana town of Deerfield. In the days leading up to its bicentennial celebration, Deerfield's present tense is tilted by a mystery machine.

Showing up in the town grocery store, the DNAMIX promises to tell a person's truest potential on the basis of a quick DNA swab. What might sound like science-fiction never conforms to the genre because the science isn't the point, Walsh said.

"It is a high-concept book, but I don’t want it to feel that way," he said.

Instead, the book traces — with its huge heart and quick wit — bonds that make up a community, the way big questions cast a shadow over small towns, and the ever-present issue of what we owe one another.

The book begins with a series of questions — after a Prine epigraph, of course.

"How can you know that your whole life will change on a day the sun rises at the agreed-upon time by science or God or what-have-you and the morning birds go about their usual bouncing for worms?" Walsh writes. "How can you know?"

Then, questions turn more personal: "And why would you think there's another life for you, perhaps another possibility inside of you already, when the walk that you take each dawn is so lovely and safe?"

These queries let Walsh cut to the quick — avoiding bulky exposition about the what and how of the DNAMIX — and cut to the heart of the story. Intentionally using the language of "you" and "us" before ever reaching Deerfield town limits, Walsh involves readers through an intimacy no fantastical scene could hope to achieve.

“Sure, you’re watching these people come to these forks in the road. ... But hopefully the idea is, ‘What would I do in that situation?’” he said.

Sweating the small stuff

After posing big yet benevolent questions, Walsh introduces characters as rich as literature affords, and as true as most small towns hold.

Among them are Douglas and Cherilyn Hubbard, the novel's central couple. Douglas' DNAMIX readout suggests he's already living his best life, while Cherilyn learns she might be destined for more.

Then there's high-school student Jacob, still grieving the loss of his brother — and puzzling over the intentions of his late sibling's girlfriend, who might be pulling him into a relationship. Or something more dangerous.

People like these are the reason Walsh creates.

"Character is always what drives me to write — it’s trying to do justice to these people," he said.

Walsh draws from life, observing and then assigning endearing traits to personalities we're meant to love.

"The small character details — that’s the whole joy of reading," he said.

Affection for Douglas swells as we read the nicknames he invents for a turn into jazz trombone: "Dizzy Douglas, Herbie Hubbard, and Thelonious Doug." Warm laughter follows the strange strings of obscenities voiced by Principal Pat, the administrator at the Catholic school where Douglas teaches.

"There were flim-flams and gob-nobs and mysterious curses like deekin-hawks strewn throughout any conversation you might have with her, at any time of day, in virtually any setting," Walsh writes.

Pat's parts of speech draw inspiration from Walsh's stepfather, who applies an "inventive lexicon — he just uses words that do not exist at all. They’re just his," he said.

Father Pete, the town priest, owes a debt to a minister who once visited Walsh's church. His guest homily described being married before entering the priesthood. Those words set Walsh's imagination in motion, creating a truly sympathetic figure who steers around stereotypes — a widowed priest whose routine drinking never becomes a bad habit.

Pete also provides a terrific foil to Douglas, their relationship perhaps most fully realized while crooning a section of the Mass as a duet in one scene.

Walsh harbors few agendas as a writer, but maintains an interest in subverting literary stereotypes about Southern men, he said. Writing a friendship like Douglas' and Pete's, one with "real emotional terrain to it," pleased him.

Once a novelist pens believable characters, a book's big ideas tend to take care of themselves, Walsh said. That includes all-knowing machines and matters of destiny, but also how we share our guilt — Catholic or otherwise — and the ways two people learn to sustain a marriage, he said.

In spite of ourselves

And watching over all Deerfield's people and plot twists is Walsh's patron saint. At final count, "The Big Door Prize" contains around 40 references to John Prine — including its title, a lyric from "In Spite of Ourselves" — all cataloged in an appendix.

Prine's contributions will receive further due at a One Read event Sept. 16, featuring live performances of his songs and discussion of what made him such a lasting presence.

And in spite of the questions Deerfield's residents face, Walsh doesn't think the book is about reshaping your life as much as realizing who and what you already have.

"Whenever I hear people read the book and see it, not necessarily as a dream-chasing book, but a book that reminds people who they are can be OK — I like that," he said.

Walsh will speak at Columbia College's Launer Auditorium on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Find the full schedule of One Read events at https://oneread.dbrl.org/.

