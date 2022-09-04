Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Time set for ‘major’ 2023 announcement
North Wilkesboro Speedway is reportedly set to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, with an announcement scheduled for later this morning. Motorsport.com reported Wednesday that following a shocking turn of events, North Wilkesboro Speedway is expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, adding to the story of the legendary track’s recent revival.
NASCAR could have a major concern on its hands
Since unveiling the Gen 7 car, NASCAR has seen several drivers sustain serious injuries. Is this a cause for concern moving forward?. NASCAR has made good its promise to “return to stock” with the Gen 7 car, but the car’s first season has led to some areas of concern.
NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated
There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
