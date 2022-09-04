Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Phoenixville Schools, Spring City Library Win Grants
GOODLETTSVILLE TN – Two northern Chester County organizations are among 35 recipients that will share in more than $123,000 of grant funding distributed across Pennsylvania alone by the Tennessee-based Dollar General Literacy Foundation, to “narrow the gap” between young learners’ needs and local financial resources, it said Thursday (Sept. 8, 2022). The money is intended to pay for books, technology, equipment, or materials.
montcopa.org
County Announces Free Distribution of Potassium Iodide Tablets for Limerick Area Residents
NORRISTOWN, PA – On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) will provide free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Montgomery County residents who live, work, or attend schools within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station. Distribution events will take place on Thursday,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania announces new investment in conservation, recreation areas
PEQUEA, Pa. — Members of Gov. Tom Wolf's administration were in Lancaster County on Tuesday to announce a new investment in conservation and recreation projects. During a news conference at the Clark Nature Preserve in Pequea, officials said a historic investment of $90 million will help create new recreation opportunities, conserve natural resources and help revitalize communities. The money will go to 330 different projects across Pennsylvania.
Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike
AP- Hundreds of workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after contract negotiations failed to produce a deal, frustrating state officials who recently approved an aid package meant to bolster staff recruitment and retention in the long-term care industry. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, […]
abc27.com
Megabus expands bus services throughout Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Megabus.com, one of North America’s largest bus companies, is expanding its coverage throughout Pennsylvania by partnering with Fullington Trailways. The new partnership will connect Philadelphia with 11 cities, Harrisburg with nine cities, New York City with 14 cities, Pittsburgh with 22 cities, and State College with 18 cities.
Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance Updates Relief Program for New and Longtime Applicants
BERA updated its financial relief program in hopes of assisting more Bucks County residents.Image via iStock. The Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance program (BERA) has updated their financial relief programs for local residents. Emily Rizzo wrote about the important updates for WHYY.
thecentersquare.com
'No silver bullets' for lack of affordable housing in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Housing shortages and rising rents are a national problem, and the process for building more housing, especially affordable housing, is only one of many barriers. In Pennsylvania, rents have increased mainly in the southeast and central parts of the state. As The Center Square previously...
Sellersville-Based Health System Continues With $190M Expansion Project
The Sellerville location will see a new pavilion finished by next summer.Image via iStock. A Bucks County-based health system will continue with a large expansion project in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. John George wrote about the upcoming additions to their hospitals for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
sanatogapost.com
Lopez Chosen Lower Pottsgrove Board President
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Ray Lopez, who has worked since 2014 as Lower Pottsgrove’s emergency management coordinator and who joined the township Board of Commissioners in November 2016, on Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022) was unanimously selected by his board colleagues as their president. The choice was made during...
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
consultant360.com
A 49-Year-Old Man With an Oral Lesion
1Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 2Department of Medicine, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rubin RN. A 49-year-old man with an oral lesion. Consultant. 2021;61(1):14-16. doi:10.25270/con.2021.01.00001. DISCLOSURES:. The author reports no relevant financial relationships. CORRESPONDENCE:. Ronald N. Rubin, MD, Temple University Hospital, 3401 N Broad St,...
sanatogapost.com
Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters
BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
wlvr.org
Biden administration calls for beefing up school pay; Allentown alone has 300 job openings
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of the Biden administration are urging states and local school districts to increase pay for school staff amid a nationwide shortage of teacher and support personnel. Chris Lilienthal with the Pennsylvania State Education Association — the state’s largest teachers’ union — says staff vacancies are...
thevalleyledger.com
Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year
Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Hazleton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets were sold during the Tuesday, September 6 drawing. Officials said each individual winner will receive prizes of $310,000. One ticket was sold at the Can Do Convenience store in Hazleton, and the other was sold in Reading, Berks County. Winners will not be made known […]
newsfromthestates.com
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
PHILADELPHIA — One block away from Kensington Avenue “A.” sat in a wheelchair after having recently gotten out of the hospital. Doctors at Temple University Hospital told her that if she had waited to come in one more day she would’ve lost her leg. The doctors drained her wound and gave her medication to help it heal.
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/5/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Bethel Township on PA 501\Lancaster Avenue between Schuylkill County Line and Lebanon County Line for Shoulder Work/Widening...
sanatogapost.com
Douglassville Pair Charged in Domestic Dispute
DOUGLASSVILLE PA – Two individuals – a 37-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, both identified as Douglassville area residents – have been arrested for simple assault and harassment after Pennsylvania State Police investigated a domestic dispute on Linden Street in Union Township, Berks County, the agency said Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) in a report from its Troop L Barracks in Reading.
sanatogapost.com
Cell Phone Removal Sparked Berks County Dispute
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A 15-year-old male, who Pennsylvania State Police alleged “became physical with his parents” after they took away his cell phone, will be cited in a local magisterial district court for harassment by physical contact, according to a Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) report from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
