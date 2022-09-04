Read full article on original website
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
Bob Stefanowski heads to court today seeking to overturn Independent Party vote for CT gubernatorial candidate
HARTFORD — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski is set to face a judge Thursday in an attempt to keep an Independent Party opponent for governor off the ballot in the November election. The two-time Republican candidate lost to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018 by 44,000 votes. Lamont on...
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
Ridgefield votes tonight at special town meeting on ordinance to ban cannabis sales
RIDGEFIELD — At a special town meeting tonight, residents will vote on an ordinance that would ban cannabis sales in town. The vote will take place at 7:30 p.m in the Town Hall Annex in the conference room at 66 Prospect St. (next to Yanity Gym). In April, the...
'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie
An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
Irene Trautmann, 59, a Volunteer of the Year, Past President of Darien Music for Youth, Golfer, Real Estate Agent
It is with profound sadness that our family relays the news of the passing of our beloved Irene Marie Mahoney Trautmann on Saturday morning Sept. 3. She was 59. “Renie”, as she is known to those who knew and loved her, was a guiding light. A cherished daughter, sister, mom, aunt, godmother, wife and dear friend. Her amazing positivity touched all she met. Renie lived with the joyful, uplifting spirit of giving and service to others. If you were lucky enough to be in her orbit, you felt nothing but sunshine.
OP-ED | How Do We Deal With Project Veritas?
Last week, video surfaced of a Greenwich Public Schools elementary school assistant principal telling his unseen companion about how he discriminates against conservatives and Catholics in hiring. The video was released by Project Veritas, a famously discredited right-wing organization that has often been caught releasing deceptively edited videos or other materials designed to “prove” various conservative conspiracy theories.
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT
Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
CT's best Middle Eastern restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
America's best hot wings are served by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut, poultry pundits declare
America’s best hot wings are dished out by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut. That judgment was handed down by an esteemed panel of poultry pundits at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend. The Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar...
Greenwich’s Hemlock Castle sells for $10.4M
Hemlock Castle, a 100-year-old historic mansion in Greenwich, has sold at a discounted price of $10.4 million. The property was listed in April for $11.8 million. According to a Mansion Global report, the buyer acquired the property in an all-cash transaction. Located on a 4.18-acre property at 17 Hemlock Drive,...
Newly-elected Cromwell mayor Allan Spotts passes away
Newly-elected mayor of Cromwell, Allan Spotts, has died, town officials say. He was considered "A dedicated member of our community."
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
Board of Ed Poised To Remove ‘DEI’ from School District’s Goals and Objectives
In a series of proposed changes that has generated wide community discussion, the Board of Education is poised this week to replace language around diversity, equity and inclusion or “DEI” in the school district’s goals. Board members agreed at their most recent meeting that the following sentences...
Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts dies
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away. The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It […]
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
Capitol Report: Greenwich school administrator on leave for alleged discrimination in hiring practices
(WTNH) – The start of the school year did not go as planned in Greenwich. The assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School is now on administrative leave. Jeremy Boland was caught on video by the highly partisan Project Veritas talking to one of their undercover reporters about discrimination in their hiring practices.
