New Canaan, CT

NewsTimes

Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided

It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
NewsTimes

'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie

An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
NEW MILFORD, CT
darienite.com

Irene Trautmann, 59, a Volunteer of the Year, Past President of Darien Music for Youth, Golfer, Real Estate Agent

It is with profound sadness that our family relays the news of the passing of our beloved Irene Marie Mahoney Trautmann on Saturday morning Sept. 3. She was 59. “Renie”, as she is known to those who knew and loved her, was a guiding light. A cherished daughter, sister, mom, aunt, godmother, wife and dear friend. Her amazing positivity touched all she met. Renie lived with the joyful, uplifting spirit of giving and service to others. If you were lucky enough to be in her orbit, you felt nothing but sunshine.
DARIEN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | How Do We Deal With Project Veritas?

Last week, video surfaced of a Greenwich Public Schools elementary school assistant principal telling his unseen companion about how he discriminates against conservatives and Catholics in hiring. The video was released by Project Veritas, a famously discredited right-wing organization that has often been caught releasing deceptively edited videos or other materials designed to “prove” various conservative conspiracy theories.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
rew-online.com

Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT

Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

Greenwich’s Hemlock Castle sells for $10.4M

Hemlock Castle, a 100-year-old historic mansion in Greenwich, has sold at a discounted price of $10.4 million. The property was listed in April for $11.8 million. According to a Mansion Global report, the buyer acquired the property in an all-cash transaction. Located on a 4.18-acre property at 17 Hemlock Drive,...
GREENWICH, CT
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts dies

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away. The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It […]
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT

