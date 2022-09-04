‘Old World Serenity’ at Markham’s Wirtanen Farm Festival Sept. 10

MARKHAM — It’s time to once again “Experience Old World Serenity” at the Wirtanen Farm Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the farmstead of Finnish immigrant Eli Wirtanen in Markham. It’s 16 miles south of Biwabik or 40 miles north of Duluth on the Vermilion Trail, Highway 4.

The festival has been held most every September for 20 years, sponsored by Friends of the Wirtanen Farm, a non-profit organization was formed in 2001 after it was learned the St. Louis County Historical Society was planning to sell the farm to a private party, according to Darlene Saumer, longtime president of the Friends of the Wirtanen Farm.

This began the efforts of Jayson Saumer, son of Darlene Saumer, to contact state Rep. Tom Rukavina to save the farm as a historic site to preserve Finnish heritage.

The festival has something for all ages. A poster reads, “Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day!” Admission is free, donations accepted.

The day will feature music by Jon Niemi and Don Guttormson and book signing by Tom Mattson, author of “The Other Worlds” and “Meeting Strangers, Making Friends.”

Crafters and artisans will be at the event, and “Strawberry Fields” horse-drawn wagon rides will be available. There will be baby animals for the little ones, plenty of fresh bakery, and of course, food. Ham sandwiches on homemade bread are a favorite.

For further information Darlene Saumer can be reached at 218-638-2859.

Now some history on Eli Wirtanen, as found on the Wirtanen Farm website: Eli Wirtanen was born Elias Vertanen in Kiminki village of the parish Karstula, Finland, in 1870 to Matti and Kaisa Vertanen. Being the third son in line, he had no hopes of owning the family farm. As a teen, Eli immigrated to Thunder Bay, Ontario, to live with his brother David. When David died, Eli wanted to come to the United States to apply for citizenship. In 1904, Eli homesteaded 40 acres along the Old Vermilion Trail in Markham.

Eli worked in logging camps and assisted local farmers with harvest. Because there were no roads but only trails in the early 1900s, Eli helped to build and maintain roads by using horse-drawn power.

Eli never married and never owned a car. Most everything Eli needed in life, his food and materials for farm buildings, he got from his own land.

Finnish people are referred to as “People from the Forest.” Eli understood the forest and how to use it. A Finnish proverb says, “The forest gives what the forest has.” Nearly everything necessary for life is provided by the earth.

Eli was a healthy man and lived to be 87. He died in 1957 and is interred at the Markham Cemetery in Colvin Township.

This 1904 40-acre homestead is a “beautiful and peaceful tract of land filled with Norway pines and other evergreens. The house, animal barn, hay barns, and guesthouse are situated on knolls surrounding the farmstead. The idea of distance between the buildings would prevent complete destruction in case of fire. The most favorable comments of visitors is “a most peaceful and tranquil place.”

Eli’s house is a fine example of Finnish log construction “with its hand-hewn pine logs that were chinked with strips of pine and joints dovetailed. It’s amazing how cool the house stays during the hot days of summer, which leads you to believe it was warm in the winter. The doorways were as small as Eli was short. None of Eli’s buildings were painted, neither inside nor out.”