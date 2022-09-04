ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 4

Mary Walker
4d ago

What was a juvenile doing out at 3am? Arrest her parents for indangerment and not parenting a minor.People are responsible for their children till age 18, it's the LAW.

Reply(1)
4
Lakonia Posey Jarrett
3d ago

That was my first thought what is a 16 yr old doing out at 3am that was the first mistake Lord have mercy on our teens 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Having AR-15 in Downtown Parking Garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Noncustodial mom takes girl, activates AMBER Alert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The missing 9-year-old girl from a statewide AMBER Alert issued Thursday was taken by her noncustodial mother, according to court documents obtained by News 8. At 8 a.m. Thursday, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responded on reports of a disturbance to Invest Learning Center, 1849...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Washington Street#Violent Crime#Amoco
spectrumnews1.com

Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, and the man was intoxicated, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Wednesday. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD uses drones, K-9s in search for shooting suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Exponent

12 arrested on OWI charges over Labor Day weekend

At least 12 people were arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated over Labor Day weekend. Xiatong Yao, 22, was pulled over by Purdue Police on South River Road around 4:41 a.m. Saturday. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he drove through a red light and crossed over the centerline on the road. His eyes were reportedly red and watery, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

3 arrested for firing gun from Ball State parking garage

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested three people for allegedly firing a gun from a Ball State University parking garage. Officers were called around 11 p.m. Sept. 4 after people reported hearing a series of gunshots near North MicKinley and University avenues. Officers ended up finding shell casings at the...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Woman shot, killed in parking lot of Lafayette Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A woman died in a shooting outside a Lafayette Walmart. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart located at 4205 Commerce Dr. Officers arrived to find a woman shot to death in the parking lot. She has been identified as 33-year-old Casey Lewis […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy