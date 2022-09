Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer have been cast in Paramount+’s “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1923.” They join previously announced actors Hellen Mirren and Harrison Ford on the series. Mirren will portray Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton (Ford) and family matriarch. Jacob Dutton is the head of the Yellowstone ranch and brother of James Dutton. Mann will play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.’s son and great nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family. Randolph (“A Snow White Christmas”) will play...

MOVIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO