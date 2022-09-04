ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Cloudy & Dry Today; Rain Tonight Through Tuesday Morning

By Britney Trumpy
 4 days ago

Happy Sunday!

Try and take advantage of the dry and warm weather today because we have showers and a cool down in the forecast for Monday!

Early this morning was dry and not as cool with lows in the 60s and a decent amount of sunshine. This afternoon, however, will feature increasing clouds. It looks like we’ll be dry throughout most of the day today, but a stray shower is certainly possible as we head into the early evening.

Thinking of beaching it? Take advantage of the dry weather today because tomorrow will be cloudy, cool and rainy. With increasing clouds throughout the afternoon at the beaches, today’s highs will be in the upper 70s with increasing humidity.

Clouds will continue to thicken throughout this evening and later tonight, after about 10 pm, some showers might begin to pop up and roll across the area.

Showers will continue off and on through the day on Monday as a stationary front wobbles north and south overhead.

Some of the rain throughout the day Monday will be heavy and could lead to some localized flooding so please use some extra caution when you are out on the roads.

The tail end of the moisture will begin to clear out Tuesday morning.

