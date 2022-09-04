Letters to the editor for Sept. 4

We need an assault weapons ban

Nearly 19 years have passed since the tragic ROCORI High School shooting, yet we as a society have learned nothing. The problem of gun violence has escalated unbelievably.

St. Cloud-area schools, thankfully, have not been touched by the horrific violence of assault weapons. But unless our elected officials ban the manufacture, sale and possession of such weapons, it seems certain that innocent Minnesota children will be shot and killed.

As a 98-year-old mother of eight, a grandmother and great-grandmother, I am heartbroken for the scores of families across the country who will forever mourn their children who were taken. We have lost nation builders, the future of our country. The loss of one child hits the family, the town and the nation.

No child deserves to be terrorized in their classroom. And how many of our children will grow up fearful, remembering for all their lives the horror of their classmates and friends being killed?

I am so tired of reading about the big things that government is going to do. Let’s get this done! Let’s get an assault weapons ban passed – now.

— June Kelly, St. Paul

September is National Recovery Month

Recovery is for everyone because it benefits everyone. In recovery, we build new connections to ourselves, our families, and our communities. The theme for Recovery Month is: “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community”.This mantra reminds us that recovery belongs to us all. We are all called to end gatekeeping and welcome everyone to recovery by lowering barriers to recovery support, creating inclusive spaces and programs, and broadening our understanding of what recovery means for people with different experiences.

Some may characterize recovery as a universal experience, but our community is proof that we are diverse. Our strength is in our diversity and because of who we are, the recovery community can assist the larger community to grow, teach and heal. Mental health and substance use disorders are not one-size-fits all conditions. Culturally competent, multilingual resources that embrace all including historically marginalized community members is the only real path forward.

By asserting that “Recovery is for Everyone,” we reduce the stigma surrounding people with alcoholism and addiction disorders. “Meeting people where they are at” translates into acknowledging their unique experiences and needs, including people on different paths of recovery like harm reduction, faith-based recovery, medication assisted recovery or 12 Step programs. By embracing our diversity, collaborating with partners, allies, and friends in recovery, we can broaden and strengthen the recovery safety net within our communities. Let us not build dams and dikes to divert the flow of recovery. Rather, let us embrace the flow of recovery that is moving through our communities; because when the tide comes in, all boats rise. “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community”.

― John Donovan, Big Lake

Response to VanBuren's column

Aside from the casual racism of anti-Black stereotypes (which are unfortunately all too common on opinion pages), a recent column also took the worn-out tactic of quoting Dr. Martin Luther King’s line about the content of one’s character as justification. I’d like to share a few other quotes from Dr. King, lest readers have the wrong impression about a man considered among the most hated men in America during his life and ultimately murdered by white supremacists.

“White Americans must recognize that justice for Black people cannot be achieved without radical changes in the structure of our society.”

“The evils of capitalism are as real as the evils of militarism and racism. The problems of racial injustice and economic injustice cannot be solved without a radical redistribution of political and economic power”

“We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”

“Again we have deluded ourselves into believing the myth that capitalism grew and prospered out of the Protestant ethic of hard work and sacrifices. Capitalism was built on the exploitation of Black slaves and continues to thrive on the exploitation of the poor, both Black and white, both here and abroad.”

“Loose and easy language about equality, resonant resolutions about brotherhood fall pleasantly on the ear, but for the Negro there is a credibility gap he cannot overlook.”

How does this version of Dr. King mesh with the white-washed version so many have constructed for themselves? I’ll leave it to readers to judge whether Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ibram X. Kendi or the charlatans at TakeCharge MN are more representative of Dr. King’s words.

Malik Stewart, St. Cloud

Student loan debt cancellation

For once, I agree with the Congressman who represents my district in Minnesota. When asked about cancelling student loan debt, he responded that debts are never cancelled, they are transferred, and in this case, I believe he's right. The lenders, as always, will almost certainly be repaid, but not by the borrowers. Instead, payment will come from our federal government (you know, that entity that's financed by levying taxes on its citizens).

I borrowed approximately $30,000 to help finance my college studies, and paid it all off, on time, with interest. I did so by forestalling $30,000 worth of other purchases, e.g., Starbucks coffee, movie tickets, drinks and meals at bars and restaurants, etc. I canned my produce, baked my bread, cut my firewood, mended my clothes, did without a cell phone or laptop and drove a car that finally rusted away at 386,000 miles. I worked four nights a week while attending a full schedule of classes, and kept a roof over my family, who never missed a meal or suffered from lack of medical or dental care. When I was out of school, I routinely worked 70-plus hours a week regardless of the weather, and followed the work to wherever it took me.

Now I am being asked (no, told) to subsidize those who have not paid their loans off. If I could recoup an amount equal to that which those who are still in repayment will benefit from, I would consider that to be a fair enough deal. Perhaps each of you who will benefit from a gift of $10,000 from another taxpayer would send me a check as a token of your thanks, and in case you think I'm being snarky or resentful of your good fortune, let me assure you that I am entirely serious. I've already paid my share, and now I'm being asked to pay yours, too. Where's the justice in that?

Justin Doyle, St. Cloud

Support Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps

The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) test results from this past school year were just released. They confirm what we already knew: School closures, staffing challenges and virtual learning due to the COVID pandemic impacted all students, but disproportionately impacted LatinX, Black and American Indian students. The pandemic has widened Minnesota’s racial achievement gaps in reading and math.

As school administrators and elected officials scrutinize these unfortunate results, part of the answer is right in front of us. Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are effective, evidence-based tutoring programs that are proven to accelerate student achievement. These rigorously studied programs use trained and supported AmeriCorps members to provide one-on-one and small group interventions for students below grade level in reading and math.

Our teachers are stretched thin and the widening gaps in student learning will make designing lessons that reach all children much more challenging. That’s where effective tutoring programs can be most impactful. A recent survey showed that 95% of teachers found Reading Corps and Math Corps to be effective strategies to improving student outcomes.

The “secret sauce” of these programs’ success is caring adults who build authentic relationships with students and use evidence-based strategies to accelerate learning. Another benefit of these programs is many Reading Corps and Math Corps tutors go on to become licensed teachers, filling the dire need for teachers across the state.

Federal AmeriCorps funding requires a state and local match. I call on state lawmakers to use some of the state budget surplus to expand these important programs to reach all those impacted by the pandemic – including our students, families and teachers.

Jeffrey Frank, Reading Corps, Math Corps Coaching Specialist, St. Cloud