ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Investing Is Crucial to Retiring Rich. Here's Why.

By Adam Levy
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago

Everyone wants to have a comfortable retirement without worrying about having enough money to cover their regular expenses, and enough left over to fund hobbies and a few vacations. But some of those same money anxieties can stop you from investing for retirement.

Here's the thing, though. Investing is crucial to retiring rich. Stockpiling cash alone probably isn't enough to get you to retirement with enough savings, and even then, eschewing investing in retirement could lead you to run out of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlD5y_0hhj7NbP00

An example of a bad retirement savings plan. Image source: Getty Images.

Why you need to invest for retirement

Which of these scenarios sounds more feasible?

  1. Save $25,000 per year for 40 years
  2. Save and invest $3,000 per year for 40 years

Obviously saving $3,000 is easier than saving $25,000. But by investing that $3,000 in the stock market -- even in something as simple as an index fund -- you'll be able to end your 40-year career with about the same amount of money as you would if you'd stuck $25,000 of cash into a savings account every year.

Over the last 50 years, the S&P 500 has produced a nominal return of 9.4% . At that rate, $3,000 per year will turn into more than $1.1 million in 40 years.

In fact, if you want to retire rich, you'll probably need a lot more than $1.1 million 40 years from now. Even with modest inflation of 2.5%, that amount will be worth just a bit more than $400,000 in today's dollars. So, saving $25,000 in cash may not even be enough to get you to retirement in 40 years.

Staying there

You might have heard of the 4% rule . It's a simple way to figure out how much you can spend in retirement. If you hold a portfolio evenly split between stocks and bonds, you'll be able to withdraw 4% of the starting amount every year without running out of money during a typical 30-year retirement.

Now, you may be thinking, won't I be able to withdraw 4% for 25 years if I just leave everything in cash? Of course you could, but that strategy has a few big problems. First of all, there's no inflation adjustment. The 4% rule includes inflation adjustments, so if we have a year of high inflation, you'll be able to maintain your quality of life by withdrawing a bit more from your portfolio.

Second, the all-cash strategy guarantees you'll run out of money at 25 years. What if you're still alive and kicking 25 years post-retirement? You'll be relying entirely on social security. That's not what anyone would call a "rich retirement."

In the vast majority of cases, the 4% rule results in a portfolio nominally larger than the starting portfolio after 30 years. That protects you against living a very long life, may give you some buffer for unexpected expenses later in life, and ensures you have something to leave to your heirs.

Investing your cash is the only way you can realistically obtain enough savings to retire with enough money to fund your living expenses, vacations, and hobbies. And if you don't stay invested through retirement, you'll probably run out of money and find yourself pinching pennies later in retirement.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

Filing for Social Security at 62 means getting stuck with a lower monthly benefit for life. Despite that financial hit, claiming benefits at 62 often makes a lot of sense. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Linus Business#Linus Retirement#Stocks And Bonds#Social Security Benefits#Linus Investment#Business Personal Finance
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Amazon offers a diverse business model and robust financial results. The company is already very large and continues to grow at an impressive speed. You can start here and then build your portfolio around the Amazon keystone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

Experts Say We're in a Housing Recession. Here's What That Really Means

The housing market seems to be undergoing a shift. While some insiders are calling it a recession, in practice, it's anything but. For months on end, home buyers have had no choice but to grapple with sky-high prices, limited inventory, and endless bidding wars. And this year, higher mortgage rates were thrown into the mix to make buying a home even more difficult.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Why Tuesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

The market has had a rough year, largely due to high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Inflation slowed in July, and now the market is wondering if it slowed again in August. Whichever way inflation goes has the potential to significantly move markets, one way or the other. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? This Dow Jones Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Home Depot's Q2 performance showed that the consumer remains strong. The company is a profit-generating machine and consistently cash-flow positive. The stock is trading below its historical average price-to-earnings multiple. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

British American Tobacco, Energy Transfer, and Verizon are all growing businesses. All pay relatively safe dividends that are likely to keep increasing over time. The three stocks are presently priced at valuation multiples in the single digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
216K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy