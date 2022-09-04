Read full article on original website
WBNS 10TV Columbus
1 injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
25-year-old killed in shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was found shot outside of an east Columbus bar early Thursday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to Donericks Pub House, located at 6935 East Broad Street, just before 12:45 a.m. on a report of a person shot in the parking lot.
Police: Woman shot in the neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot in the neck Wednesday afternoon while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus, police said. The shooting happened at approximately 3:12 p.m. in the area of East 5th Avenue and Interstate 71. Officers responded to the scene and located the woman inside...
sciotopost.com
Two Teens Arrested in Columbus for Double Homicide of Two Peers
COLUMBUS – Two teenagers a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested for a double murder that occurred on June 3, 2022. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers and Columbus Fire Medics arrived at scene and found victim # 1 seated in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire personnel pronounced victim #1 deceased at 11:14 p.m. Officers were then advised of a second victim in the 5600 block of Caledonia Rd., where it is believed this incident took place. Officers arrived at scene and found victim #2 laying in the parking lot unresponsive, victim #2 was pronounced at 11:27 p.m.
sunny95.com
Man shot on East Side is city’s 92nd homicide of 2022
COLUMBUS – Police have very few clues to go on in their search for suspects in a deadly shooting outside an East Side bar early Thursday. Allen Wright II was found lying in a parking lot in the 6000 block of E. Broad Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, at 12:44 a.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting, Sgt. Eric Pilya of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Police: 2 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old, 18-year-old in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenage suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year have been taken into custody. Columbus Police Task Force Officers arrested Terrell Hicks-Freeman, 15, on Aug. 24 and Baron Anderson, 16, on Wednesday. The pair...
Franklinton man shot in both legs after argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police tended to a 47-year-old man after he was shot Tuesday in the Franklinton area. Police responded to the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Princeton Avenue after a man, 47, was shot in the legs at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the […]
614now.com
Teen in critical condition after shooting leads to crash near Polaris store
A 19 year-old is in critical condition after being shot in a car near Polaris Monday evening. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call on the 1200 block of Polaris Parkway, near Crumbl Cookies, just before 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 5. Officers were on the lookout for a...
5 injured in Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
Motorcyclist killed in southeastern Franklin County crash
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash in southeastern Franklin County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Obetz Road at Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup...
myfox28columbus.com
Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
Student accused of bringing loaded firearm into Columbus charter school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old is charged for allegedly bringing a loaded firearm into Mason Run High School Tuesday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said a security officer told officers that a student carried a gun and marijuana into the school in his backpack. Arriving...
Police: Man pounds on woman's hood, carjacks her in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged after police said he slammed his hands on the hood of a woman's car, flashed a gun and carjacked her in downtown Columbus over the weekend. Police said several people called 911 saying a man, identified as Quintin Roberson, was in...
FBI getting involved in missing Columbus woman’s case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The lead detective in a missing Columbus woman’s case shared an update Wednesday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved to help find her. The 3 p.m. press conference at Columbus Division of Police Headquarters comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of Devin “Sacoya” Cooper’s disappearance, according to Detective Chuck […]
2 men hospitalized after attempting to rescue brother from north Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were hospitalized, one of them in critical condition, after attempting to rescue their brother from a pond in north Columbus Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:04 a.m. near an Amazon facility at 6475 Busch Boulevard. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin...
Woman killed in Fairfield County crash
WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
Woman assaulted, Labrador Retriever stolen by teenagers in violent carjacking
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are investigating after a woman was assaulted while walking...
