WBNS 10TV Columbus

1 injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side Wednesday night, according to Columbus police. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Marion Road and Linwood Avenue. Officers were in the area and heard the shooting. The...
10TV

25-year-old killed in shooting at east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was found shot outside of an east Columbus bar early Thursday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to Donericks Pub House, located at 6935 East Broad Street, just before 12:45 a.m. on a report of a person shot in the parking lot.
sciotopost.com

Two Teens Arrested in Columbus for Double Homicide of Two Peers

COLUMBUS – Two teenagers a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested for a double murder that occurred on June 3, 2022. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers and Columbus Fire Medics arrived at scene and found victim # 1 seated in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire personnel pronounced victim #1 deceased at 11:14 p.m. Officers were then advised of a second victim in the 5600 block of Caledonia Rd., where it is believed this incident took place. Officers arrived at scene and found victim #2 laying in the parking lot unresponsive, victim #2 was pronounced at 11:27 p.m.
sunny95.com

Man shot on East Side is city’s 92nd homicide of 2022

COLUMBUS – Police have very few clues to go on in their search for suspects in a deadly shooting outside an East Side bar early Thursday. Allen Wright II was found lying in a parking lot in the 6000 block of E. Broad Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, at 12:44 a.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting, Sgt. Eric Pilya of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
10TV

Police: Shooting victim located inside vehicle on I-71 ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting near a Columbus gas station. Columbus police said the victim was located inside a vehicle on the on-ramp to Interstate 71 south from East 5th Avenue. The shooting occurred after 3:10 p.m. near the Exon gas station...
10TV

NBC4 Columbus

Franklinton man shot in both legs after argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police tended to a 47-year-old man after he was shot Tuesday in the Franklinton area. Police responded to the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Princeton Avenue after a man, 47, was shot in the legs at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the […]
10TV

5 injured in Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
NBC4 Columbus

10TV

Motorcyclist killed in southeastern Franklin County crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash in southeastern Franklin County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Obetz Road at Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup...
myfox28columbus.com

Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
NBC4 Columbus

FBI getting involved in missing Columbus woman’s case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The lead detective in a missing Columbus woman’s case shared an update Wednesday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved to help find her. The 3 p.m. press conference at Columbus Division of Police Headquarters comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of Devin “Sacoya” Cooper’s disappearance, according to Detective Chuck […]
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in Fairfield County crash

WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
