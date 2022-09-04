Hearing should be affordable to everyone: Banaian

Two weeks ago, news came from the Food and Drug Administration. It had created a new category for people with mild to moderate hearing impairment. These adults will be allowed to purchase hearing aids without a prescription starting in October.

This was a long time coming. In 2017, Congress passed a reauthorization of the FDA that included the bipartisan Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act. At the time, hearing aids required a prescription and cost between $5,000 and $10,000. Often health insurance does not pay for them; Medicare does not. Hearing is a big issue, and I think it should be affordable to everyone. The goal of the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act was to bring those costs down.

But progress was slow. Bose, the speaker company, came out with a new set for less than $1,000 in October 2018, but it took another year for them to get permission to market them as hearing aids. Alas, after a year of selling them, Bose is leaving that business. Such is the nature of competition.

To encourage more entry into this industry, the FDA’s latest announcement is a positive move, a significant milestone. I hope it will foster competition and innovation in the hearing-aid marketplace. People seem to want more choices in health care, and this puts health into their own hands.

The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders says that "about 18.8 million U.S adults could benefit from using hearing aids." Research into dementia indicates that hearing loss in middle-aged persons can be a contributing factor.

These new, cheaper hearing aids are not for everyone. Now that the FDA has issued its final rule, Americans with (perceived) mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy a hearing aid without a doctor's exam or prescription.

Minors, or those with severe hearing loss, will still have to have a prescription.

Many of us, myself included, have not had our hearing checked since grade school. I remember the hearing test, wanting to do well ― and then forgetting about it. But time marches on, and this information may be useful someday.

It is hard to define hearing loss, and that is why the word "perceived" is sometimes used in front of the words "mild" and "moderate." How is this perceived? The range of audibility is one measure. Borderline normal (or mild hearing loss) is considered 25 to 30 decibels, with decibels a unit to express relative difference in power.

One problem these new aids will need to overcome is the poor quality of other over-the-counter hearing aids that have been marketed by mail-order. They have had 35% to 50% return rate. Apparently, they do not amplify effectively and at best could only treat borderline cases.

Some people may not have other options. It might be better to have the $5,000 hearing aid if money is no object, but for many it is, and a larger market will lead to new innovations. Bluetooth adjustable are popular now. And the new computer chips that fit inside them can do more computations per minute than ever before, which serves to improve sound quality.

Compare that to ancient days when someone hearing-impaired would cup a hand behind an ear. This would bring 10 decibels of amplification, qualifying as a hearing enhancer.

Speaking tubes were next, consisting of a tube (or pipe) used for speaking from one person to another in public places. Ear trumpets were next, a horn-shaped instrument that could direct sound into the ear of a hearing-impaired person. But they were not portable, and portability was what was needed. So researchers continued to refine and manufacturers continued to compete.

And so, through the ages, hearing aids have been refined through technological change and competition to restore the ability to listen to music or enjoy the conversation of family and friends. The FDA has taken a significant step in bringing on more change to help us all.

— This is the opinion of Times Writers Group member Barbara Banaian, a professional pianist who lives in the St. Cloud area. Her column is published the first Sunday of the month.