Delaware State

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 4, 2022

By Sonja Frey
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 4 days ago

Click on the image below to view as a PDF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQkA8_0hhj77Z200

This Week’s Top Headlines Include:

Headlines

Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave
Odyssey to offer state’s first AP African American history course
Labor Day weekend in Delaware: Here’s what to know
Judge tosses 1 McGuiness conviction, upholds 2 others

Culture

Libraries test tech allowing patrons to self-checkout
The Point at Cape Henlopen to reopen for offseason

Food

Bellevue Diner opening on Philadelphia Pike

Government

DelDOT planning 2 “Super Weekend” I-95 closures
Early voting underway in Delaware’s primary election
Delaware woman sent to prison for COVID relief funds theft
Is mail-in voting unconstitutional? Chancery judge to decide

Education

Everett Meredith reopens after 2 years without a home
Winnie the dog, seniors welcome back Ursuline students
School boards lay out worries, support for Learning Collaborative

Sports

Middletown takes No. 1 in 3A football
Archmere football unanimous No. 1 in 2A
Laurel sits atop 1A football preseason rankings
Seaford picks up road win
Dover falls short in season opener
DMA Howard football game suspended in third quarter

Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware schools need 500 teachers. Here’s where

As the academic year gears up, Delaware schools still have more than 500 teacher vacancies to fill.  “We think about it as a perfect storm of conditions,” said Stephanie Ingram, president of the Delaware State Education Association.  Schools expected to have a higher than normal number of retirements, partly because of the stresses of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.  This ... Read More
dsp.delaware.gov

DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation

Effective September 12, 2022, the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
City
Seaford, DE
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
Local
Delaware Government
WMDT.com

Delaware Primary: District 4 spotlight

DELAWARE- Primaries in Delaware are less than a week away on September 20th, as candidates look to reach as many voters as possible and introduce themselves to voters. In Delaware’s 4th Legislative District, covering Warwick, Harmon, Trinity, and Long Neck republicans Jeff Hilovsky and Bradley Layfield are facing off for the chance to face against Democrat Keegan Worley and Independent Amy Fresh in the general election this November.
delawarepublic.org

Department of Elections excited with early voting results

Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
InsideHook

The 20 Most Beautiful Airbnbs on the Delaware Beaches

The first state in the Union. The home of President Biden. The place where Wayne and Garth say, “Hi. I’m…in Delaware.”. Less than three hours from Washington, D.C., Delaware is a beautiful and popular destination for District residents who need an ocean getaway. Whether you’re looking for seclusion or debauchery, bike paths or canoe routes, Dogfish Head or a place for your dog to frolic, Delaware has it.
wjbr.com

US Route 13 Is Delaware’s Most Dangerous Road

There’s a reason we wish people a “safe drive.” According to a new survey US Route 13 is Delaware’s most dangerous road. Earn Spend Live says “The US Route 13 in Delaware has seen 103 crashes in a span of ten years. Out of all crashes in that time, there were 112 deaths. That puts the average number of deaths per year at 11! That’s twice the number of deaths compared to most of the roads on the list thus far. Going through the entire state of Delaware, this may be a tough road to avoid if you are in a hurry but remember to drive safely. Getting there in one piece is more important than getting there on-time.”
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in September

NEWARK, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday announced the dates for its September drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Cape Gazette

Probation reform is a ballot issue

Delaware’s probation system is driving incarceration in the First State. Probation should not be focused on punishment; it should seek to rehabilitate and restore the person on it. However, for many, a probation sentence is nothing more than a deferred or extended prison term. Thousands of people on probation end up incarcerated – not for committing a new crime, but for a simple technical violation like missing a meeting or a dirty urine screening. The probation system is not making Delaware safer, but it costs the state millions of dollars that could be spent on victim services, and community-based treatment and rehabilitation programs.
WMDT.com

Kent County Levy Court Commissioner, educator Eric Buckson running for Senate District 16

KENT COUNTY, Del. – Kent County Levy Court Commissioner and longtime educator, Eric Buckson is running for Delaware’s 16th Senatorial District. “As a person who’s grown up in this area, a person who’s shown himself as a 30-year educator in a county school, someone whose a Levy court commissioner, I’m gonna bank on that history of effort, not just in the General Assembly, but I’m talking about being a Senator 365, someone who shows up,” Buckson told 47 ABC’s Rob Petree.
delawarebusinessnow.com

Former Grand Funk frontman Farner to headline Delaware Vet Fest

Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, will be performing at Vet Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Town of Whitehall, 801 Mapleton Avenue, outside Middletown. Local band Club Phred will back up Farner. According to event organizer Brian DiSabatino, CEO of EDiS...
News Break
Politics
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware hospitals gave away $978M in FY 2020

  Delaware’s hospitals and health system provided nearly $978 million in community benefit spending during Fiscal Year 2020, according to a new report from the Delaware Healthcare Association. Community benefit spending includes charity care, bad debt, losses on government-sponsored health insurance and support for community programs. The figure was included in the Delaware Healthcare Association’s 2022 Community Benefits Report, a ... Read More
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Severe weather threat increases in South Jersey, Delaware Tuesday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Heavy rain has been crushing the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning. As the storm moves towards the coast, its severe threat has increased slightly over South Jersey and Delaware. Some thunderstorms will try to develop during the afternoon hours. The Eyewitness News Weather Team issued a NEXT Weather Alert through Tuesday night. A Tornado Warning was issued for Woodbine, Dennisville, and Sea Isle City, in Cape May County but the National Weather Service expired around noon.The cell that caused concern is moving north to east at around 15 mph. CBS3 Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu explains we do not have confirmation of a...
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | New name - same mission

The Delaware Humane Association and the Delaware SPCA finalized their merger on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with a new name and a new logo unveiling at the SPCA's location on Route 7. Humane Animal Partners Delaware is the new name for the merged entities and the new logo features a...
Cape Gazette

Fourth water advisory issued for Rehoboth Beach

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a recreational water-quality advisory for Rehoboth Beach Sept. 7. It’s the fourth advisory in a little over a month. The advisory was sent out following bacterial testing results that exceeded the recreational water-quality standard at testing sites at Rehoboth...
wjbr.com

WaWa Offering Discounted Gas to Delaware Drivers

Gas prices are on the top of everyone’s mind. It’s great to see WaWa offering discounted gas to Delaware drivers!. Getting to the pump when you desperately need gas is not a great feeling. Adding crazy gas prices to that doesn’t make that feeling nay better. As...
WGMD Radio

Gov. John Carney Announces Central Del. Career Expo This Month

Attention job-seekers, and students considering career options. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is coming up Wednesday, September 21st. Governor John Carney said it will help to connect Delawareans with careers that are currently in demand, as well as with training opportunities. The event is also designed to be family friendly, with middle-school students also invited to explore career and training opportunities.
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

