Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 4, 2022
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Headlines
Teachers no longer granted 10-day COVID leave
Odyssey to offer state’s first AP African American history course
Labor Day weekend in Delaware: Here’s what to know
Judge tosses 1 McGuiness conviction, upholds 2 others
Culture
Libraries test tech allowing patrons to self-checkout
The Point at Cape Henlopen to reopen for offseason
Food
Bellevue Diner opening on Philadelphia Pike
Government
DelDOT planning 2 “Super Weekend” I-95 closures
Early voting underway in Delaware’s primary election
Delaware woman sent to prison for COVID relief funds theft
Is mail-in voting unconstitutional? Chancery judge to decide
Education
Everett Meredith reopens after 2 years without a home
Winnie the dog, seniors welcome back Ursuline students
School boards lay out worries, support for Learning Collaborative
Sports
Middletown takes No. 1 in 3A football
Archmere football unanimous No. 1 in 2A
Laurel sits atop 1A football preseason rankings
Seaford picks up road win
Dover falls short in season opener
DMA Howard football game suspended in third quarter
