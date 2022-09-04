Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Jurgen Klopp not worried about prospect of Liverpool sacking him
Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool's struggles so far this season.
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jurgen Klopp blasts 'blatant' refereeing mistakes that cost Liverpool last season
Jurgen Klopp reveals he still thinks about the refereeing decision that cost Liverpool the Premier League title last season.
Kevin De Bruyne fires Erling Haaland warning after Sevilla win
Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland will continue to improve at Manchester City after their 4-0 Champions League victory over Sevilla.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Utd name Europa League squad for 2022/23 group stage
Manchester United have confirmed their 25-man squad for the group stages of the Europa League.
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
Man Utd confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony
Manchester United have confirmed a deal with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, personal terms and international clearance.
Phil Neville reveals expectations set on him by David Beckham as Inter Miami boss
Phil Neville revealed the high expectations set upon him as Inter Miami boss by co-owner David Beckham. The duo were long-time teammates with Manchester United and the England national team, winning Premier League and Champions League titles as well as a host of trophies. Neville, of course, is now in...
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andy Robertson blasts Liverpool's defending in 'deserved' Napoli thrashing
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has claimed he and his teammates need to 'wake up' after their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Napoli.
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Player ratings as late Richarlison brace saves Spurs
Player ratings from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille in the Champions League.
Jackie Groenen not pushing to leave Man Utd before transfer deadline
Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen is not pushing to leave the club in the final days of the summer transfer window, but has acknowledged that there is interest in her from other clubs.
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
Graham Potter agrees to become new Chelsea manager
Graham Potter has agreed to take over at Chelsea.
Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
Graham Potter can be the long-term manager Chelsea have been crying out for
Graham Potter can be the long-term manager Chelsea need.
Yui Hasegawa joins Manchester City from West Ham
Manchester City have completed the deadline day signing of Yui Hasegawa from West Ham.
90min
825
Followers
9K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0