therecipecritic.com

Must Make Apple Recipes

Apple recipes are perfect for year-round deliciousness! Take your apples to the next level with these amazing recipes from breakfast, salads, main dishes to side dishes and even desserts!.
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Lactation Cookies

Say hello to the most delicious lactation cookies on the internet, nursing mamas! These cookies pack lactation supporting ingredients like brewers yeast, flax and oats. Calling all breastfeeding, pumping, combination feeding mamas ( +truly anyone looking for a nutrient dense cookie!) — this recipe is for you! You’ll absolutely love these chewy and flavorful oatmeal chocolate chip lactation cookies.
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

Keto-Friendly Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bomb Recipe

Keto Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bombs are perfect for any occasion. Even when you are on a strict keto diet, feel satisfied with these frozen treats!. These fat bombs take 15 minutes to prepare and 1 hour 15 minutes to chill. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Tiramisu Cheesecake

This decadent and delicious tiramisu cheesecake is creamy and will melt in your mouth with every bite. Trust me when I tell you that you will want to make this dessert every time you have guests!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake

A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Easy Chocolate Cupcakes

Classic and tasty, these homemade Easy Chocolate Cupcakes use simple ingredients to create light and fluffy cupcakes with a silky chocolate buttercream frosting!. When it comes to baking, chocolate is one of my favorite flavors to work with. I really don't care what we are having: cake, cookies, bars, etc., chocolate is just one of my favorites. This Easy Chocolate Cupcakes recipe is my go-to when I want to make homemade chocolate cupcakes. You can change up the frosting but the cupcake itself is moist and delicious! Definitely a classic that you have to add to your recipe box ASAP. If you have been looking for that perfect chocolate cupcake recipe, then you absolutely have to make this Easy Chocolate Cupcake recipe.
RECIPES
InsideHook

Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It

International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Better-than-Mom’s Peach Crumble

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Peach crumble is the crown jewel of summer sweets. Whether you’re looking for a centerpiece for a slow summer breakfast, a decadent afternoon snack, or something to finish off a backyard BBQ, a peach crumble is the perfect treat to serve any time of day. Juicy, in-season peaches make the best bed for the simple ginger- and vanilla-flavored crumble topping. But, of course, frozen is fine if summer has already sped by.
RECIPES
P&V

No-knead 3 ingredient bread

This no-knead 3 ingredient bread recipe is the perfect one to bake the most delicious bead at home -crusty on the outside, chewy on the inside. It is so easy to make I’m sure you will want to make it every single day. You just need flour, yeast, salt, and a good cast iron dutch pan.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

PASTA E FAGIOLI SOUP (PASTA AND BEANS)

Translastion.. Pasta e Fagioli means pasta and beans. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love to try new recipes and many from different areas. This Italian soup was incredible! The whole family loved it and we will definitely make it again and again.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making

Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes

You can use light cream instead of half and half. A medium-sized Yukon Gold weighs a little less than 8 ounces, so you'd need about 6 medium-sized Yukon Gold potatoes for this recipe. You can also prepare this recipe with other types of potatoes, including red potatoes, sweet potatoes, or...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

After Dinner Mints

This Homemade After Dinner Mints recipe is a delicious no-bake recipe that whips up in just a few minutes. A perfect after meal sweet treat!. These little mints make a perfect gift. Not only are they easy to make but they can be all be made and ready to go within an hour! I love to give these as gifts. They are so beautiful and are often an unexpected gift as most people don't know they can make their own mints! I will usually wrap these up and print the recipe out to give along with the after dinner mints.
RECIPES
Shape Magazine

thecountrycook.net

Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet

With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
RECIPES
Vice

Quick and Easy Cacio e Pepe Recipe

3 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish. 2 tablespoons goat butter (feel free to swap it out for good unsalted butter) Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup|60 ml of the pasta water.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Lemon-Pepper Salmon

Baked salmon is one of those dishes that stays on repeat in my kitchen. It’s quick and goes with any flavor combination you can whip up — and this lemon-pepper salmon is no exception. All you need is a baking dish, 10 minutes to mix a marinade, and 20 minutes of bake time to make satisfying and flaky lemon-pepper salmon.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Easy Hack For Grating Parmesan Cheese

Few kitchen gadgets are more daunting than your cheese grater. Yes, it looks simple enough to operate: Drag the surface of the cheese against the device's teeth and — voila — it's beautifully grated. There is one caveat, however. That previous sentence (and the act of grating cheese) both involve the word "teeth" and, if truth be known, no one enjoys using an instrument that has teeth. If you've ever lost a hefty chunk of your epidermis while converting a block of cheese into manageable shreds, you are far from alone. The grater is, after all, a dangerous device. In fact, in 2015 a man was charged with assault after attacking a woman with a cheese grater (via The Hamilton Spectator).
FOOD & DRINKS

