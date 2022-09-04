Read full article on original website
The 2022 high school soccer season in New Jersey opens Thursday with four Shore Conference teams officially setting out to defend NJSIAA sectional championships after a memorable year in 2021. Three of those four teams – Christian Brothers Academy, Freehold Township and Toms River North – will be doing so while replacing more than a half the starting lineup and their 2021 goal-scoring. Filling the void for standout senior talent from a year ago will be a general theme for most of the Shore Conference this year, so a lot of new stars will be announcing themselves during the early part of the 2022 season.
