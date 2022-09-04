The 2022 high school soccer season in New Jersey opens Thursday with four Shore Conference teams officially setting out to defend NJSIAA sectional championships after a memorable year in 2021. Three of those four teams – Christian Brothers Academy, Freehold Township and Toms River North – will be doing so while replacing more than a half the starting lineup and their 2021 goal-scoring. Filling the void for standout senior talent from a year ago will be a general theme for most of the Shore Conference this year, so a lot of new stars will be announcing themselves during the early part of the 2022 season.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO