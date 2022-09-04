Read full article on original website
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
Zombies Are Taking Over The Asbury Park Boardwalk
Spooky season is approaching soon and Asbury Park is ready to celebrate. If you know anything about me, I love Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday and every year I do everything I can to make it out to some of the best Halloween-themed events all over the area. This...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: DINNER AND A SHOW AT MATHIS HOUSE TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE
Dinner and a show at the Historic Mathis House. Come have a special date night this Saturday night, September 10th. Surprise your loved one with a special experience they will never forget. The Mathis House is hosting a catered Steak Dinner at 7:00 PM at 600 Main Street in Downtown...
Tales From The Jersey Shore: The Mysterious 120 Year Old Tuckerton Stinkhouse
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
PhillyBite
7th Annual New Jersey Taco Festival
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday afternoon, the 7th annual New Jersey Taco Festival is for you. The festival, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, will feature live music, taco contests, mariachi bands, and live wrestling shows. Tickets to this New Jersey event cost $10 and $15 at the door. Sat, Sep 10, 10 AM – 8 PM.
Toms River to host in-water boat show at Huddy Park
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The second in-water boat show in Toms River for 2022 will...
N.J.’s Danny DeVito goes rogue in Taylor ham vs. pork roll debate
Do you say pork roll or Taylor ham? Everyone in New Jersey has an opinion and they aren’t afraid to say it. The latest voice to the Garden State’s undying culinary battle is Danny DeVito, the acclaimed actor and Asbury Park native, who shared his side in a recent video posted on Wired’s YouTube channel on Aug. 24.
MrBeast Burger is Now Open in New Jersey and People are Going Wild!
So what or who is MrBeast? If you are not familiar with MrBeast, his real name is Jimmy Donaldson. Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTube personalities in the world. In fact according to Google "MrBeast was the highest earning content creator in 2021, as per Forbes. He made $54 million in 2021 (compared to $24 million in 2020) alone as he racked up 10 billion views this year. MrBeast's net worth can be estimated to be around $20 million."
Men's room attendant celebrates Tumbleweed Tuesday after Labor Day
New Year's Eve and New Year's Day always feel like a big nothing burger to me.
PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC
The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
Popular burger chain set to open its first New Jersey locations
BurgerFi, a national chain burger place, is set to open two New Jersey locations. Their newest restaurant is scheduled to open on Sep. 23 at the Ellsburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, with another planned for Newark Liberty Airport to open in the coming months. As you might imagine, BurgerFi...
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
NJ shore towns need more seasonal officers
Only a few years ago, an orientation session for folks who were interested in becoming a seasonal police officer would typically field up to 200 people in Point Pleasant Beach. Now, the department is lucky to see more than 30 individuals at a session. So the department has to host...
The Reason Why Access to Point Pleasant Beach NJ is Blocked Right Now
This is not how we wanted to start local summer. If you were hoping to take a walk on the beach in Point Pleasant today before the rain comes, you may have been met with an unpleasant surprise. Users in local Facebook groups were sharing that the gates to the...
NJ family tradition of service (Opinion)
Somerset County Undersheriff Tim Pino is a friend of mine. And he's one of the good guys for sure. Serving in law enforcement for the past 30 years, starting as a cop in Dunellen, in 1992, he is not done yet. Tim's career highlight was his command of the Somerset...
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand opening
According to some estimates, more than 20,000 people showed up for the grand opening of a new burger restaurant in New Jersey this week. Read on to find out why. Jimmy Donaldson, better known as "Mr. Beast" on YouTube, opened a new burger restaurant in New Jersey this week, causing hungry fans to come out in droves for the grand opening.
West Indian American Day Parade returns in full force to Brooklyn
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
Latest Look at the Huge Lifetime Fitness Center Project in Middletown, New Jersey
It looks to be a huge project happening in Monmouth County and it's coming to Middletown in 2024. It's the Lifetime Fitness Center on Newman Springs Road. I was recently traveling through this area and I grabbed some photos of the latest construction to share with you. According to a...
ocscanner.news
BRADLEY BEACH: STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE
The APFD is currently assisting Bradley Beach at a structural collapse incident on the 800 block of Fletcher Lake Ave. Approximately 25 feet of foundation wall had collapsed compromising the B side bearing wall. 30 feet of shoring was constructed to prevent further collapse. media and photos courtesy Asbury Park...
