Brick, NJ

94.5 PST

Zombies Are Taking Over The Asbury Park Boardwalk

Spooky season is approaching soon and Asbury Park is ready to celebrate. If you know anything about me, I love Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday and every year I do everything I can to make it out to some of the best Halloween-themed events all over the area. This...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey State
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
PhillyBite

7th Annual New Jersey Taco Festival

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday afternoon, the 7th annual New Jersey Taco Festival is for you. The festival, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, will feature live music, taco contests, mariachi bands, and live wrestling shows. Tickets to this New Jersey event cost $10 and $15 at the door. Sat, Sep 10, 10 AM – 8 PM.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.3 The Point

MrBeast Burger is Now Open in New Jersey and People are Going Wild!

So what or who is MrBeast? If you are not familiar with MrBeast, his real name is Jimmy Donaldson. Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTube personalities in the world. In fact according to Google "MrBeast was the highest earning content creator in 2021, as per Forbes. He made $54 million in 2021 (compared to $24 million in 2020) alone as he racked up 10 billion views this year. MrBeast's net worth can be estimated to be around $20 million."
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Secret NYC

PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC

The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ocscanner.news

BRADLEY BEACH: STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE

The APFD is currently assisting Bradley Beach at a structural collapse incident on the 800 block of Fletcher Lake Ave. Approximately 25 feet of foundation wall had collapsed compromising the B side bearing wall. 30 feet of shoring was constructed to prevent further collapse. media and photos courtesy Asbury Park...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

