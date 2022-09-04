Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams GamesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Craig Kimbrel Actually Bad Now? Or Just Unlucky?IBWAALos Angeles, CA
Related
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Marilyn's ghost got physical in filming of 'Blonde', star says
VENICE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The ghost of Marilyn Monroe made her presence felt during the filming of a fictionalised biopic of her life 'Blonde', throwing things around when she got angry, the actress who portrayed her, Ana de Armas, said on Thursday.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Adds Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, and More to Cast
Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer have been cast in Paramount+’s “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1923.” They join previously announced actors Hellen Mirren and Harrison Ford on the series. Mirren will portray Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton (Ford) and family matriarch. Jacob Dutton is the head of the Yellowstone ranch and brother of James Dutton. Mann will play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.’s son and great nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family. Randolph (“A Snow White Christmas”) will play...
From ‘L.A. Law’ to ‘Big Sky,’ David E. Kelley Continues to Leave His Prolific Imprint on TV
David E. Kelley has heard it for most of his career — that he has a knack for writing compelling female leads. Case in point: “Ally McBeal,” written at a time when there weren’t many strong leading women on television. “I usually duck for cover,” Kelley says about the mention of this part of his TV legacy. “More times than not I feign ignorance and just go, ‘Look, I just try to write characters as interestingly, and with as much dimension as possible.’ I’ve not ever felt that I’ve got an inside track on female characters or the feminine mystique in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marvel Faces New Challenges Keeping Its Secrets Locked Up
On Sept. 10, thousands of fans will flock to Anaheim for D23, the Disney convention where Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will unveil new footage and casting surprises from its upcoming films and TV series. The months leading up to the convention are among the most sensitive for Marvel security as it attempts to keep its secrets safe. But preserving those secrets has only gotten harder during the COVID-19 era, as filmmakers’ migration to work-from-home and social distancing protocols on set had the unintended consequence of giving more people the ability to see sensitive information, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Over...
Comments / 0